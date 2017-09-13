The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Russian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

PHUKET: A Russian man face serious charges which may incur years in jail for a drunk-driving accident in Rawai last night (Sept 12) that left a local woman in hospital with head injuries.

alcohol, transport, accidents, Russian, police,

Wednesday 13 September 2017, 11:27AM

The car driven by Russian national Julian Ranmer rolled twice before striking the oncoming motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The car driven by Russian national Julian Ranmer rolled twice before striking the oncoming motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub The car driven by Russian national Julian Ranmer rolled twice before striking the oncoming motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub The car driven by Russian national Julian Ranmer rolled twice before striking the oncoming motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub The car driven by Russian national Julian Ranmer rolled twice before striking the oncoming motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub The car driven by Russian national Julian Ranmer rolled twice before striking the oncoming motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub The car driven by Russian national Julian Ranmer rolled twice before striking the oncoming motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The car driven by Russian national Julian Ranmer rolled twice before striking the oncoming motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Russian national Julian Ranmer, 35, as named by police, was charged for drunk driving after he initially refused to take a breath test after he rolled his car on the main road through Saiyuan last night.

Lt Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police together with rescue workers arrived at the scene, in front of the 7-Eleven store on Saiyuan Rd, at 8:30pm.

At the scene officers found a white Honda Jazz overturned in the middle of the road, with a damaged white Honda Wave motorbike lying just metres away.

The motorbike driver, Ampa Hnuon, 36, had suffered head injures and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

A white Mazda CX5 sedan parked beside the road was also damaged.

“Mr Ranmer was driving at high speed and lost control of the vehicle, which struck the Mazda CX5 sedan parked beside the road,” Lt Sakkarin explained.

“After that, Mr Ranmer’s Honda Jazz rolled two times and collided with the motorbike, which was coming from the opposite direction,” he added.

“We asked Mr Ranmer to take a breath test, but he refused to cooperate. Instead he just kept talking in circles,” Lt Sakkarin noted.

British International School, Phuket

Officers then took Mr Ranmer to Chalong Police Station for further questioning.

“Finally he took the breath test and tested positive. At this stage we have charged him with drunk driving only. However, that charge may be increased, depending on Ms Ampa’s condition,” Lt Sakkarin said.

“We are waiting for doctors to confirm her status,” he added.

Under new drunk driving penalties introduced in 2015, drunk driving incurs up to one year imprisonment or a fine of B5,000 to B20,000 or both, and driver’s license suspended for six months, while drunk driving causing bodily or mental harm to others may incur one to five years imprisonment or a fine of B20,000 to B100,000 or both, and driver’s license suspended for up to one year.

However, the more grievous charge of drunk driving causing serious injury to others may incur two to six years imprisonment or a fine of B40,000 to B120,000 or both, and driver’s license suspended for up to two years.

Drunk driving causing death may incur three to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of B60,000 to B200,000 and the driver’s license will be revoked. (See details here.)

Additional Reporting by Premkamon Ketsara

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.