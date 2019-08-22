Russian disqualified from Tango competition over ‘punch’

ARGENTINA: A Russian participant in the World Tango Championships in Buenos Aires has been disqualified for violence towards his partner, the organisers said Wednesday (Aug 21).



By AFP

Thursday 22 August 2019, 09:00AM

The 2019 World Tango Championships, hosted by the Argentine government, featured 744 couples from 36 countries. Photo: AFP

The incident happened after the duo, a husband and wife, took part in the semi-final of the competition on Tuesday in the Argentine capital.

Organisers condemned the assault plus “assisted the victim and made the decision to disqualify the dancer”, said a source with the Championships who declined to be named.

Officials did not name the couple in order “to preserve the identity of the victim who declined to file a complaint.”

The woman “was not disqualified but could not continue competing because she had no partner”, the source said.

A feminist movement campaigning against tango’s macho culture, the Feminist Tango Movement, condemned the incident and said several witnesses had seen the man “throw a punch at his dance partner”.

The 2019 edition of the world championships, hosted by the Argentine government for the past 10 days, featured 744 couples from 36 countries.