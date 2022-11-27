Russian crewman in hospital after cargo ship incident

SONGKHLA: A Russian crewman of a 195-meter cargo ship Lady of Luck has been taken to Songkhla Navy Hospital for treatment after having his right hand badly injured while working on board of the vessel on yesterday (Nov 26).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 November 2022, 11:05AM

Evgenii Kriukov, 47, was taken to a hospital in Songkhla for treatment. The man was reported to be conscious and able to talk. Photo: THAIMECC / Facebook

The Thailand Maritime Enforcement Commander Centre Region 2 (THAIMECC 2) was alerted of a situation on board of Lady of Luck at an undisclosed time on Saturday (Nov 26), the THAIMECC reported on Facebook.

The Panama-registered 20,000 gross tonnage container carrier was on its way from Laem Chabang sea port in Chon Buri to Singapore when the incident happened.

Having received the report, Rear Admiral Jaratkiat Chaiphan ordered HTMS Phuket to conduct a medevac mission and provide required assistance to the injured Russian national. The fast attack craft with medical personnel on board then headed to the rendezvous point some 75 nautical miles from the Songkhla safe water buoy.

At around 9am, HTMS Phuket met with Lady of Luck in the Gulf on Thailand. The Russian crewman, identified by Bangkok Post as Evgenii Kriukov, 47, was transferred on board of the Navy ship which then sped to Songkhla. At about 3pm Mr Kriukov was admitted at the RTN Hospital at Songkhla Naval Base.

THAIMECC reported that Mr Kriukov injured his right hand in an incident on board. According to Bangkok Post, the man’s right hand was literally “cut off”. Both sources were silent about what exactly had happened on board of Lady of Luck.