Start From: Sunday 6 January 2019, 07:30PM to Sunday 6 January 2019, 02:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Russian Christmas Celebration at GALAXY Roof Club Patong on Sunday 6th January 2019 starts from 7:30pm. Gala Buffet Dinner with TOP Russian DJ, VADIM ALMOZOV and Dancing Show Ticket price: 1,550 THB NET with free flow up to 10 PM Parking Space available Located on 5/F Rooftop of Modern Living Hotel, Patong Beach Road ร่วมเฉลิมฉลองวันคริสมาสต์รัสเซีย ด้วยราคา 1,550 บาท กาแลคซีป่าตอง ตั้งแต่เวลา 19:30 เป็นต้นไป For reservations, please contact us now: reservations@galaxypatong.com +66 (0) 76530472 FB/IG @galaxypatong