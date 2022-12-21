333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

PHUKET: A Russian man who was beaten in an assault at the Darasamut Intersection, in front of the Central Phuket shopping mall, late last month has made a public appeal in the hope of finding his attackers.

tourismviolencecrimepoliceRussian
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 December 2022, 11:40AM

The assault happened at the Darasamut Intersection, in front of the Central Phuket shopping mall. Image: Screenshot / supplied

The assault happened at the Darasamut Intersection, in front of the Central Phuket shopping mall. Image: Screenshot / supplied

The assault happened at the Darasamut Intersection, in front of the Central Phuket shopping mall. Image: Screenshot / supplied

The assault happened at the Darasamut Intersection, in front of the Central Phuket shopping mall. Image: Screenshot / supplied

The assault happened at the Darasamut Intersection, in front of the Central Phuket shopping mall. Image: Screenshot / supplied

The assault happened at the Darasamut Intersection, in front of the Central Phuket shopping mall. Image: Screenshot / supplied

The statement filed with Wichit Police on Nov 26. Photo: Supplied

The statement filed with Wichit Police on Nov 26. Photo: Supplied

« »

The man reported the assault to Wichit Police on Nov 26. The assault occurred at 1:50pm that day, Novosti Phuketa, the Russian-language sister newspaper to The Phuket News, reported yesterday (Dec 20).

According to the report to police, the man and his Russian assailants were on small motorbikes waiting at the traffic lights when the assault occurred.

He added that he was not familiar with the attackers and that he had not had conflict with them before.

The report, filed at 11:50pm on Nov 26, was recorded as formally received by Lt Col Wirayut Thansirisukvorakun.

The injured Russian attached to his statement to police evidence of his physical injuries.

However, the Russian man has since received from police no progress in finding the attackers.

“I have only one goal now. Find the culprits,” the Russian man told Novosti Phuketa.

“We contacted the police. They said, ‘OK, we’ll look at the cameras, we’ll find them by the numbers [of the motorcycle],” he added.

“A week later, I called them, they said that they couldn’t find it, because they said the attack allegedly at night, and that the [licence] numbers and faces were not visible, although it was at two in the afternoon at one of the most significant intersections in Phuket,” the man said.

The statement to police did not indicate what may have motivated the attack.

However, posts on social media, including a video showing the incident, noted that the attackers were natives of one of the southern regions of Russia. The men made impolite remarks to the passenger of the victim. He answered them with a gesture (also rude), after which the conflict quickly turned into a physical altercation.

A video posted online showed how one of the two men beat the Russian while he was still on the ground. His companion just stood by and watched. The motorbike of the battered man lay on the road nearby.

The attack stopped only after the intervention of another motorcyclist.

The attackers left the scene together on a yellow scooter, by appearance was a Yamaha X-Max.

One of the attackers was wearing a tank top, the other was not wearing a shirt.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 21 December 2022 - 14:55:41 

Remember, this is Thailand, so... Russian on Russian = no police action. Thai on Russian, even less.
Clear videos in daylight, that show everything yet useless.    
Maybe, those 100 women volunteers should handle everything.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Women volunteers called on to boost road safety
Flash floods ravage southern provinces
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 25
One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved
New year gift basket price control checks underway
Top 5 Bitcoin YouTube Channels to Follow in 2023
Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’
Patong Hill open to all vehicles
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Tunnel Expressway approved, Search for missing sailors, Festival fatalities || December 20
Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day
First section of Patong Tunnel, expressway projects open for bids
Tesco faces UK lawsuit over forced labour in Thailand
Anutin: Night venue hours ‘won’t be extended’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wet weather warning, More than 3-year overstay, Flood prevention measures || December 19
Class Act Media wins two APAC Insider awards

 

Phuket community
Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

How about a real study on how much money hospitals take in from the tourism industry. Could Thailan...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Ah Amerikan built. Must have been a timebomb waiting to go off. ...(Read More)

Anutin: Night venue hours ‘won’t be extended’

It's all about money. If open, all involved would benefit. Being "closed" would requi...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

Remember, this is Thailand, so... Russian on Russian = no police action. Thai on Russian, even less....(Read More)

First section of Patong Tunnel, expressway projects open for bids

Kurt rarely makes any sense. ...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

@Kurt. Oh but he will, he will, like my pet mynah bird. Only knows two phrases and repeats them endl...(Read More)

Patong Hill open to all vehicles

Don't overreact so much, JohnC. So far the partly collaps of the Patong Hill Rd didn't cost ...(Read More)

Women volunteers called on to boost road safety

Wow- what a sexist attitude. If only we had an effective group of law enforcement officers- oh, hang...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

JohnC doesn't need to repeat that useless question. For what? The daily Phuket traffic happen...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Article BP today: The corvette had 70 crewmembers, they all had a life jacket, there were 70 of them...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 