PHUKET: A Russian man who was beaten in an assault at the Darasamut Intersection, in front of the Central Phuket shopping mall, late last month has made a public appeal in the hope of finding his attackers.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 December 2022, 11:40AM

The assault happened at the Darasamut Intersection, in front of the Central Phuket shopping mall. Image: Screenshot / supplied

The man reported the assault to Wichit Police on Nov 26. The assault occurred at 1:50pm that day, Novosti Phuketa, the Russian-language sister newspaper to The Phuket News, reported yesterday (Dec 20).

According to the report to police, the man and his Russian assailants were on small motorbikes waiting at the traffic lights when the assault occurred.

He added that he was not familiar with the attackers and that he had not had conflict with them before.

The report, filed at 11:50pm on Nov 26, was recorded as formally received by Lt Col Wirayut Thansirisukvorakun.

The injured Russian attached to his statement to police evidence of his physical injuries.

However, the Russian man has since received from police no progress in finding the attackers.

“I have only one goal now. Find the culprits,” the Russian man told Novosti Phuketa.

“We contacted the police. They said, ‘OK, we’ll look at the cameras, we’ll find them by the numbers [of the motorcycle],” he added.

“A week later, I called them, they said that they couldn’t find it, because they said the attack allegedly at night, and that the [licence] numbers and faces were not visible, although it was at two in the afternoon at one of the most significant intersections in Phuket,” the man said.

The statement to police did not indicate what may have motivated the attack.

However, posts on social media, including a video showing the incident, noted that the attackers were natives of one of the southern regions of Russia. The men made impolite remarks to the passenger of the victim. He answered them with a gesture (also rude), after which the conflict quickly turned into a physical altercation.

A video posted online showed how one of the two men beat the Russian while he was still on the ground. His companion just stood by and watched. The motorbike of the battered man lay on the road nearby.

The attack stopped only after the intervention of another motorcyclist.

The attackers left the scene together on a yellow scooter, by appearance was a Yamaha X-Max.

One of the attackers was wearing a tank top, the other was not wearing a shirt.