Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver

PHUKET: A Russian man who had overstayed in the country illegally for 163 days has been arrested for working as an illegal taxi driver, picking up tourists from Phuket International Airport.

tourismtransportRussianimmigrationcrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 27 March 2020, 11:51PM

The Russian driver was hired through the website GoTripPhuket.com. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The Russian driver was hired through the website GoTripPhuket.com. Screnshot: GoTripPhuket.com / home page

The arrest was made after a formal complaint was filed by the Phuket International Airport Taxi Association, Immigration officers explained at a press conference attended by Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang in Bangkok today (Mar 27).

Acting on the complaint, and working with officer from Sakhu Police, Immigration Division 6 officers began their operation by first checking the website GoTripPhuket.com, which they were told is operated by a group of Russians providing professional drivers to transport other Russians.

One officer who can communicate in Russian made a request through the website’s contact page, and soon was contacted by a “foreign woman communicating in Russian” through WhatsApp, the press conference was told.

The officer then requested a car to pick up a Malaysian tourist from a hotel in the Sakhu area to take the tourist to the Central Festival Phuket shopping mall. After agreeing a fare of B800, the officer was sent photos of the car and the driver who would arrive to pick him up, and given a contact phone number.

The car and the driver arrived, and the officer continued the charade of being a Malaysian tourist.

While en route, the officer sent a message letting his fellow officers know to intercept the car and check the driver’s credentials.

The driver was initially unable to present his passport or work permit, and was taken in for questioning. Officers later confirmed that he was indeed Russian national Konstantin Morozov.

Further checking revealed that Morozov had already overstayed in the country 163 days, the press conference was told.

Morozov was charged at Sakhu Police Station for working illegally and for illegally staying in the country.

It was not reported whether or not Morozov will be deported, or detained in Thailand while awaiting deportation.

It was also not reported whether any further investigation into the services provided by GoTripPuhket.com would be investigated.

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

Safest place in Asia? We have seen lying, prevaricating and the left hand not knowing what the right...(Read More)

Seven more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 41

very useful information to know what areas they have been frequenting thank you...(Read More)

Phuket Town vendor charged for price-gouging on hand sanitiser

I would fine him the difference in price for each bottle in his possession,this is a time to help ea...(Read More)

Four Chinese tourists neglect PPHO rules, detained by police

I would fine them heavily and get them on the next flight to China,they are high risk,you try doing ...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

Synergy in this case means not having too many aircraft types that means it is difficult to substit...(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

As predictable, the virus is increasing now rapidly all over Thailand. That 'soft lock down'...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

Wearing masks is effective, that's why health care professionals need them more than the public....(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

“We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state,” he said." Alas, hum...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Has to be self request as there's zero chance the BIB will enforce it, they can't even enfor...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

He's probably in charge of road safety too, comes up with the same failed idea every year in the...(Read More)

 

