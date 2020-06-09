Oak Maedow Phuket
Russian arrested in Patong for tour-ticket fraud

PHUKET: A Russian man has been arrested in Patong for selling fake tour vouchers to Russian nationals to the tune of more than B100,000, Patong Police have reported.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 9 June 2020, 09:12AM

Leonid Iurkovskii was arrested in front of a condo building in Patong yesterday afternoon (June 8). Photo: Patong Police

Leonid Iurkovskii was arrested in front of a condo building in Patong yesterday afternoon (June 8). Photo: Patong Police

The man, 34-year-old Leonid Iurkovskii, was taken into custody in front of a condominium project in Patong at 1:20pm yesterday (June 8), Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat told The Phuket News.

Present to place him under arrest were Maj Suchart Chomphusaeng and Capt Sittichai Tiewkul, he added.

Iurkovskii was wanted on arrest warrant No. 158/2563 issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on Friday (June 5), Col Aganit explained.

Under the warrant, issued last Friday (June 5), Iurkovskii was wanted for theft of property belonging to an employer, and creating and using counterfeit documents.

Iurkovskii specifically targeted Russian customers, selling them tours and providing them with a fake receipt or a voucher for their cash, Col Aganit explained.

“The payment voucher was a hand-made document, not that of the company [it purported to represent], causing damage to Royal Palace Co Ltd to the value of B104,500,” he said.

The company had reported a formal complaint, recorded by Lt Phongsathorn Phothong, leading to the arrest warrant being issued,” Col Aganit added.

