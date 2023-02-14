Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russia’s Wagner militia ‘formidable adversary’: top French general

Russia’s Wagner militia ‘formidable adversary’: top French general

PARIS: The controversial Russia mercenary outfit Wagner, which is active in the invasion of Ukraine but also in Africa, is a “formidable adversary” because of the price it is prepared to pay to achieve its goals, a French general said yesterday (Feb 14).

RussianUkraineviolence
By AFP

Tuesday 14 February 2023, 09:26AM

Wagner is run by the businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is seen as close to President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP

Wagner is run by the businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is seen as close to President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP

Wagner, run by the businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin seen as close to President Vladimir Putin, is playing an increasingly important role in Moscow’s war on Ukraine as Russia seeks to reverse recent battlefield setbacks.

It has employed unorthodox tactics including a campaign to find new recruits in Russia’s prison system, but is also accused of committing serial abuses on the battlefield.

“They (Wagner) are sending us a message that when we have to face these militias elsewhere, they are able to pay a very high price in blood to achieve their objectives and will be a formidable opponent,” said General Pierre Schill, chief of staff of the French army.

He said mercenary groups like Wagner would develop in importance in the future.

But he said not all were as effective as Wagner, which enjoyed a “degree of state support behind it” due to Prigozhin’s ties with Putin.

Analysts also see Prigozhin and Wagner playing a key role in Kremlin politics, underpinning a hawkish faction pressing for the war to continue.

“Wagner, because it is fighting to get its place in the Kremlin one way or another, and paying a huge price in doing so, is asking us questions and telling us that it is a formidable adversary,” Schill told reporters in Paris.

Ixina Thailand

French President Emmanuel Macron has long insisted France is not a cobelligerent in the war sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year, although Paris is supplying arms to Kyiv.

But Wagner is also increasingly present in francophone Africa, where Western countries say it has deployed in Burkina Faso, Central African Republic and Mali.

Its presence has been one factor behind French military pullouts from all three countries and a resulting weakening for France of its strategic influence in the region.

Prigozhin said Sunday his troops had taken the eastern Ukrainian village of Krasna Hora, a few kilometres from the key city of Bakhmut which Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

The Ukrainian presidency said the situation was “difficult” in the area.

Looking at the world as a whole, with China and Iran increasingly cracking down on dissent, Schill said: “We are probably at a change of era of the same magnitude as that of the fall of the Berlin Wall.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police respond to tourist attack, Phuket’s Loma earns UFC win, Gambling while driving? || February 14
More than 100 couples marry in Phuket on Valentine’s Day
Police respond to violent mugging of Canadian in Patong
Missing fishing crew home safe
How Wealthy Investors in Thailand Can Become Global Citizens with Turkish Citizenship by Investment
Revenue Dept to probe dubious tax returns
Searchers find tourists lost in Phuket forest overnight
Prayut: Corrupt officers ‘must go’
Phuket van driver charged for online gambling while driving
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man arrested over Phuket slaying 15 years later, Governor visits shooting victims || February 13
Missing fishing boat found
Tremor rattles Phang Nga
Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object
Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist
After 15 years, man arrested over slaying of Phuket business owner

 

Phuket community
Phuket van driver charged for online gambling while driving

Typical lowlife cartel member...doesn't give one s#!^ about the safety of his unlucky passengers...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

"Now he has not the character/backbone /guts to admit he was wrong " All attributes that d...(Read More)

Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object

Have you ever read such overblown, meaningless, alarmist rubbish as so far given by the Amerikans? I...(Read More)

Police respond to violent mugging of Canadian in Patong

Nice use of quotes there on "resturant", has to be that as its after legal hours when bars...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

Polli wants a cracker? @Kurt. Your desperate shapeshifting doesn't change the fact that you cant...(Read More)

Prayut: Corrupt officers ‘must go’

There won't be many left then at that rate!...(Read More)

Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object

C'mon, this is real Top Gun stuff. One war they have actually one!...(Read More)

Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist

A classic case of "blame the victim". Does this mean that anyone with money in their pocke...(Read More)

Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist

he needs a police report to file an insurance claim, hopefully insurers insist on a certificate of a...(Read More)

Missing fishing boat found

So, not 3, but 5 crew. And suddenly just 40 miles west of Phuket? Without further comment, it shows ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Fashion TV
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket

 