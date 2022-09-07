Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russia to buy huge amounts of North Korean ammunition, says US

Russia to buy huge amounts of North Korean ammunition, says US

WASHINGTON: Russia is buying potentially millions of artillery shells and rockets from communist North Korea to replenish its stocks depleted by invading Ukraine, the White House said yesterday (Sept 6).

RussianUkraineviolencemilitarypolitics
By AFP

Wednesday 7 September 2022, 10:46AM

Local residents stand amid the rubble of an apartment after it was hit by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: AFP

Local residents stand amid the rubble of an apartment after it was hit by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: AFP

“Our sense is you could include literally millions of rounds, rockets and artillery shells,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby, citing declassified US intelligence, stressed that the purchases were not yet completed.

“We don’t have any indication that the purchase has actually occurred yet, so it’s difficult to say what it’s actually going to end up looking like,” he said, adding that there are “certainly no indications that that materiel, those weapons, are being used inside Ukraine.”

According to Kirby, massive purchases of artillery ammunition from the deeply isolated and repressive North Korean government, as well as a deal to purchase military drones from Iran, show the dire straits Russia faces after months of Western economic and technological sanctions aimed at crippling its war machine.

“It is just another indication of how desperate” President Vladimir Putin has become and “an indication of how much his defense-industrial establishment is suffering as a result,” Kirby said. “The fact that they’re having to buy artillery rounds from North Korea and drones from Iran tells you how effective it’s been.”

Kirby said there was no indication that China was cooperating with North Korea, saying “we continue to see no indication that China is violating sanctions with respect to Russia or in fact taking overt actions to assist Russia militarily.”

Earlier, a US official said the ordnance was “for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.”

Phuket Property

“This purchase indicates that the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions,” the statement said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 with the apparent expectation of seizing control of the country within weeks.

But Ukraine has halted the advance with the help of weaponry and munitions from the United States and other NATO and European allies.

Both sides in the war have used huge amounts of artillery ammunition and lost large volumes of armor in the grinding battle.

The acquisition of longer-range missiles from the United States and allies has permitted Ukraine to target dozens of Russian ammunition depots behind the front lines.

And Western sanctions have made it harder for Moscow to acquire components to manufacture replacements, including computer chips.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fire engulfs hotel supply townhome unit
Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption
Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis
Assistance promised for this month’s high power bills
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three teens slain in Krabi || September 06
Karon woman uninjured as tree crashes into home
Three teens slain in Krabi, man arrested
Safety warning over new hotel rules
Chalong Police try to dodge witness testimony mess
UK’s Johnson to quit as PM, Truss to take over
Steeper fines put on hold for three months
Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding
Woman arrested for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Electrical fault sparks shop fire in Ratsada || September 05
Bridge over troubled waters for Thailand-bound Russian snowbird tourists

 

Phuket community
Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

The 'horrible thing' is the pitiful current fines that act as no deterrent whatsoever. Is th...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

@prab, you have 100% right, and to the RTP they. This it’s a big news in Europe and the Scandinavi...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

Why they don’t writing about how they split the fines in %. Local Police get 60%(why) - local admi...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

Prosecute the passengers, not the Mafias- classic. Drivers must be quaking in their boots (with laug...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

no matter what they say, Bolt or InDriver are just better option and surely my first choice all the...(Read More)

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

I read it again: "Tourists were FORCED using the Ratsada VIP taxi"! FORCED! A VIP taxi? A...(Read More)

Woman arrested for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app

This is a good story to warn against tellin police anytign EVER - proving this would have been im...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

Of course!! Just in time for the tourist high season in December. That is if tourists decide to com...(Read More)

Woman arrested for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app

Sounds like Ms Satang isn't the brightest bulb in the pack. If you are devious enough to be able...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

lots of locals obviously not regarding knowing? traffic rules, drive on red, U-turn in front of fast...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
Cassia Phuket
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
The 8 Pool Villa
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket

 