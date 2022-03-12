BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russia squeezes Kyiv as ‘unimaginable’ tragedy looms in Ukraine

Russia squeezes Kyiv as ‘unimaginable’ tragedy looms in Ukraine

KYIV: Russian forces inched towards Kyiv and pounded civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities yesterday (Mar 11), drawing warnings of “unimaginable tragedy” as the US and the EU moved to tighten the economic noose around the Kremlin.

deathRussianUkrainemilitarypoliticsviolence
By AFP

Saturday 12 March 2022, 10:34AM

Two men carry a corpse in a body bag to lay it next to others in a snow covered yard in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days, yesterday (Mar 11). Photo: AFP

Two men carry a corpse in a body bag to lay it next to others in a snow covered yard in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days, yesterday (Mar 11). Photo: AFP

Sixteen days after Moscow shocked the world by invading Ukraine, the United Nations and others said it may be committing war crimes in cities such as Mariupol, which for days now has been besieged by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Yesterday officials in the southern port said more than 1,500 people have been killed during 12 days of Russian siege.

Survivors have been trying to flee Russian bombardment in a freezing city left without water or heating, and running out of food. The situation is “desperate,” a Doctors Without Borders official said.

“Hundreds of thousands of people... are for all intents and purposes besieged,” Stephen Cornish, one of those heading the medical charity’s Ukraine operation, told AFP in an interview.

“Sieges are a medieval practice that have been outlawed by the modern rules of war for good reason.”

As Russia widens its bombardment and talks between Moscow and Kyiv seemingly go nowhere, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky’s pleas for NATO to intervene have grown increasingly desperate.

But yesterday US President Joe Biden again ruled out direct action against nuclear-armed Russia, warning that it would lead to “World War III.”

Instead Washington added more layers of sanctions to those already crippling Russia’s economy, this time ending normal trade relations and announcing a ban on signature Russian goods vodka, seafood and diamonds.

The US and the European Union also suspended the export of their luxury goods to Russia.

“Putin must pay the price. He cannot pursue a war that threatens the very foundation of international peace and stability and then ask for help from the international community,” Biden said from the White House.

He spoke as the United Nations said some 2.5 million people have now fled Ukraine and around two million more have been internally displaced by the war.

Nobody buries them’

Yulia, a 29-year-old teacher who fled Mariupol, said her mother-in-law was still there, and told them “the attacks don’t stop”.

“There are many corpses on the street and nobody buries them,” she told AFP.

In Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, doctors at a hospital described spending two days pumping ash from the stomach of an eight-year-old child whose home was blasted by a Russian missile.

“He still has cinders in his lungs,” Dima Kasyanov’s doctor told AFP.

Dnipro, an industrial hub of one million inhabitants, saw its image as a relatively safe haven shattered when three missiles hit civilian buildings yesterday.

Images of its charred or destroyed buildings - including a kindergarten with windows blown out - now join those from Kharkiv and Mariupol as testimony to the brutal conflict.

“Today, we were supposed to host people who need a lot of support,” said Svetlana Kalenecheko, who lives and works in a clinic that was damaged.

“Now we can’t help anyone.”

The attacks on civilians prompted a new flurry of warnings from the Hague and the United Nations yesterday that Russia is committing war crimes.

“We are really heading towards an unimaginable tragedy,” Cornish, of Doctors Without Borders, warned, insisting that “there is still time to avoid it, and we must see it avoided”.

Catastrophe’

Meanwhile the Kremlin is slowly surrounding Kyiv, with Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak calling it a “city under siege”.

He tweeted that it was “ready to fight”, with checkpoints prepared and supply lines in place, adding: “Kyiv will stand until the end”.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The Ukrainian military has said Russia is trying to take out Kyiv’s defences to the north and west, where suburbs including Irpin and Bucha have already endured days of heavy bombardment.

Russian armoured vehicles are also advancing on the capital’s northeast.

As the slow but steady advance continues, so has the tide of refugees.

Around 100,000 people have been able to leave the northeastern city of Sumy, the eastern city of Izyum, and areas northwest of Kyiv in the last two days, Ukrainian officials said.

Zelensky warned living conditions were deteriorating fast.

“In the Sumy, Kyiv and Donetsk regions, there is no more electricity. Yes, there are problems with heating. There is no gas, no water,” he said.

“It’s a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Murderers from Syria’

Foreign combatants have already entered the Ukrainian conflict on both sides, and yesterday the Kremlin ramped up efforts to bring in reinforcements, particularly from Syria.

A furious Zelensky accused Russia of hiring “murderers from Syria, a country where everything has been destroyed... like they are doing here to us"”

The global ripple effects of the conflict continued elsewhere.

Last-minute Russian demands related to the conflict threatened to derail the near-complete process of reviving the Iranian nuclear deal yesterday.

And the fighting spurred vows to bolster the European Union’s defences, with EU leaders describing the invasion as a wake-up call.

“There’s no denying the fact that two weeks ago we woke up in a different Europe, in a different world,” European Council chief Charles Michel said.

Russia also moved yesterday to block Instagram and launch a criminal case against its owner Meta, as Moscow fired back at the tech giant for allowing posts calling for violence against Russian forces.

We will not fight’

Talks have so far made no progress towards ending the fighting.

Putin has said that negotiations are being held “almost daily”, and US and European stock markets rose yesterday on his comments that there had been “certain positive shifts”.

But US Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking in Bucharest, said the Russian leader has shown “no sign of engaging in serious diplomacy”.

At the United Nations, Western countries accused Russia of spreading “wild” conspiracy theories after Moscow’s envoy told diplomats that America and Ukraine had researched using bats to conduct biological warfare.

The US envoy said Russia had made the claims as part of a “false flag effort” for using chemical weapons of its own in Ukraine.

Biden warned Russia would pay a “severe price” if it used chemical weapons.

But he again carefully steered clear of any indication that such an attack would be a red line that could draw direct US military action.

“We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police nab gun-toting duo of thieves
Heroines Festival celebrations underway
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’
Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions
Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians
Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities
Phuket marks 492 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism authorities look to relax travel rules further || March 11
Emergency food relief reaches Koh Samui
Phuket call centre to help Russians, Ukrainians stuck in Thailand well received
TAT plans to relax travel rules, targets cut due to invasion of Ukraine
Poor Phuket house fire victims receive a helping hand
ISOC leads Phuket fire preparedness training
Yacht tourists return to Phuket
Health Department warns pregnant women not to take Favipiravir

 

Phuket community
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

555555 Phuket as a “Metaverse City” when year 2100. ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Huh? How is helping stranded tourists supportive of the Ukraine invasion? Should the tourists be ma...(Read More)

Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

Chalong Waterfront! This is your chance now or never,bar owners restaurants,hotels and sunset lovers...(Read More)

Poor Phuket house fire victims receive a helping hand

Most Thais don’t even know the number to call to reach the fire brigade ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 492 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Only 23 new infected new arrivals. Surely that indicates less tourists arriving in Phuket. The hospi...(Read More)

Yacht tourists return to Phuket

Better prepare for a convoy of russian oligarchs looking for cheap and safe moorings for their super...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

So the Thai government supports the Russian invasion of the Ukraine? That can only be the conclusion...(Read More)

Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians

Since when were "Turkey, Egypt and Dubai" considered to be "competing with Thailand f...(Read More)

Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities

Such total BS. Same as if someone died from a fatal gunshot wound had cancer and saying the cancer ...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Christy, Thailand is the Italy of Asia, not Sweden. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket

 