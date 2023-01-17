333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russia and Belarus flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine protest

Russia and Belarus flags banned at Australian Open after Ukraine protest

TENNIS: Russian and Belarusian flags at the Australian Open were officially banned by Tennis Australia today (Jan 17) after Ukraine’s ambassador demanded action when one was sighted among the crowd.

TennisUkraine
By AFP

Tuesday 17 January 2023, 01:40PM

A fan holds a Russian flag during the game between Kateryna Baindl and Kamilla Rakhimova yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: AFP

A fan holds a Russian flag during the game between Kateryna Baindl and Kamilla Rakhimova yesterday (Jan 16). Photo: AFP

The red, white and blue stripes of Russia were seen amongst the crowd on yesterday’s opening day of the tournament during a first-round clash between Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl and Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova.

“Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open,” Tennis Australia said in a statement.

“Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption. Yesterday, we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside.

“The ban is effective immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, tennis players from the country have competed under a neutral flag, as is the case at the Australian Open.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, called on Tennis Australia to take action late yesterday.

Phuket Property

“I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open,” he tweeted.

“I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.”

Baindl won the match 7-5, 6-7, (8/10), 6-1 and will face American Caty McNally in the second round.

Myroshnychenko last week urged the Australian Open to ban Russian and Belarusian players entirely - the latter due to Belarus’ support of Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Wimbledon went down that route last year, with players from Russia and Belarus barred, which led to the tournament being stripped of its ranking points by tennis’s governing bodies.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Theerathorn strike seals AFF Cup triumph for Thailand
Jones appointed Wallabies coach in ‘major coup’ after Rennie dumped
Arsenal sink Spurs to move eight clear, Chelsea ease pressure on Potter
Man City fume as VAR ‘joke’ fuels Man Utd win, Brighton rock Liverpool
From Phuket Yacht Club to the Sydney to Hobart race
Thailand get vital away goals in Hanoi
Australia dump Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Potter’s misery mounts as Fulham beat Chelsea after Felix red card
Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed
Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024
War Elephants cruise into AFF final
Gareth Bale calls time on glittering football career
World’s top stars to compete in Princess Sirivannavari tournament
Malaysia edge Thailand in first AFF semi-final
Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Villa upset by Stevenage

 

Phuket community
Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

I would hope that immigration visits the well known resort in Phuket and deports him for violating h...(Read More)

Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

Mmm " their women..." ? This casual remark says it all about how far back in equities wo...(Read More)

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day

Another prime example of this nation's inability to adhere to common sense. Rules about aircraf...(Read More)

Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

The police will be useless but labor dept might get him deported.. Russia decriminalized partner vi...(Read More)

‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters

JohnC@ well of course it was stolen and the perps swam ashore - jeeez there are some know all’s on...(Read More)

‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters

No JohnC , it clearly not just drifted away . Definitely it was stolen. But it was you accusing the ...(Read More)

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day

@Kurt Search the Internet and you will find many helicopter crashes around the world. Just last yea...(Read More)

Phuket ‘will show its potential to the world’

Phuket's unique charms died out many years ago when mass tourism and greed started to rule. As t...(Read More)

Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

Since it is common in this country for "men" to keep their women in line by the use of the...(Read More)

‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters

@pascale. If you think that yacht actually dragged anchor and drifted by itself to Indonesian waters...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023

 