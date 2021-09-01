The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russell reaps rewards despite Spa washout

Russell reaps rewards despite Spa washout

FORMULA ONE: The Belgian Grand Prix last Sunday (Aug 29) will be remembered as the shortest race in Formula One history, declared after only two laps in torrential rain, but for George Russell it was the first podium finish of what is sure to be many more.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Thursday 2 September 2021, 08:30AM

George Russell has long been heralded as a future F1 great. Photo: AFP

George Russell has long been heralded as a future F1 great. Photo: AFP

F1’s return from the midseason break for the Belgian Grand Prix had all the makings of a classic, with intermittent rain hampering Friday practice and persistent showers turning qualifying on Saturday into a wet-and-wild thriller.

But rain that promised so much for the latest chapter of the tight title fight between pole-getter Max Verstappen and championship leader Lewis Hamilton proved overwhelming. So severe was the Sunday deluge that a grand total of three official laps were completed behind the safety car over an event duration of three hours and 45 minutes before race control conceded the sun would set sooner than the rain would ease.

Verstappen was declared the winner, and the top 10 in qualifying order - less Sergio Perez, who had crashed on his way to the grid - were awarded half points.

To say this was a damp squib would be an understatement given the sheer volume of water involved.

Though there was little F1 could do about the weather, the outcome was nonetheless controversial for the final three laps run behind the safety car shortly before the race was called off.

Farce’

The regulations state that more than two laps must be completed to meet the definition of a grand prix and achieve a final classification, and the drivers speculated afterwards that sending them out in unimproved conditions was a cynical ploy by F1 to avoid being up for a refund claim from the Belgian organisers for failing to host a race.

“Money talks, and the two laps to start the race is all a money scenario,” Hamilton told Britain’s Sky Sports after the declaration, and he later took to social media to describe the afternoon as a “farce”.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali rebuffed the claim, protesting that race control only followed the regulations in trying to get racing underway.

With the Dutch Grand Prix following immediately this weekend (Sept 3-5), the fallout is likely to be curtailed. The effect on the championship is anyway limited, with Verstappen closing the gap to title leader Hamilton, who was classified third, from eight points to three.

But for Williams driver George Russell, who was classified second, the furore around the race will have felt like distant background noise as he took his first step onto a Formula 1 podium.

The 23-year-old Briton has long been heralded as a future F1 great, having arrived in the sport in 2019 with three junior titles to his name and Mercedes backing, but his Williams machinery has hamstrung his results.

Indeed it took him until the Hungarian Grand Prix in August, his 48th Williams start, to score his first points for the team, ending its two-year points drought.

In Budapest Russell was emotional for having finally delivered a score for his F1 alma mater, but in Belgium he was pleased and composed. The podium had been just reward for qualifying a sensational second on a sopping-wet Saturday track and a neat underline on his growth and achievements racing quietly in the field’s lower reaches.

And while more than likely it will be his final podium for Williams, he’s unlikely to have to wait much longer for his next rostrum appearance. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted he’s made a decision on whether Russell or Valtteri Bottas will partner Hamilton next season, and an announcement is due imminently, once the other driver finalises a deal with another team.

Few expect anything other than a richly deserved promotion for Russell to the title-winning Mercedes team next season, with whom many more podiums and race victories are almost certain and by which time the bizarre circumstances of the Belgian Grand Prix will have long faded from F1’s collective memory.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Medal haul for Thais at Paralympics
Returning Paralympic athletes arrive in Phuket
Two medals in one race for Thailand
Start of ‘new era’ for Thai football leagues
Pongsakorn wins first gold for Thais
Belgium Grand Prix cancelled due to rain
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea, Arsenal thrashed
Verstappen pips Russell for pole at Spa
Man United agree deal with Juventus for Ronaldo return
UAE paralympian getting by with a little help from his Phuket friends
Liverpool on the ‘luk out’ as rampaging Rom returns
Saysunee seals first medal for Thais
Phuket’s ‘Lobster’ to tackle Blue Dragon League
Questions to be answered in F1’s big finish
Golfers swinging happy as tournament play returns to Blue Canyon

 

Phuket community
No graft in jab purchase, says government

@christysweet. Well that is strange because just about every other country in the world thinks of th...(Read More)

Government considers COVID status cards

Wow, the bureaucrats are fantasy rich in keeping themselves busy in office. Guess one has to pay for...(Read More)

Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

@foot. Check your facts. When I got my second jab of Astra Zeneca all the NORMAL Thais were also rec...(Read More)

Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

A month ago he said: 'In 2 weeks time". based on nothing. Now we read: "in 1 week time...(Read More)

Phuket to open to domestic tourists, with conditions

For what must have a advanced booked and paid hotel? Perhaps they will stay with family. So, no test...(Read More)

Phuket to open to domestic tourists, with conditions

What about day trippers for Phuket residents? Can I go to Natai Beach for lunch and just show my vac...(Read More)

Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

Even the yellow coded patients should be allowed to self medicate at home. And as for those here who...(Read More)

Phuket to open to domestic tourists, with conditions

@Fasinated. Phuket residents are allowed to enter. We're required to show a PCR test less than ...(Read More)

Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

Vaccines provide protection from serious illness including the much maligned Sinovac, they won’t p...(Read More)

Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

Remember, since Sinovac is all normal Thai can get, and it's only 51% effective, half the Thais ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 