Running rock star ‘Toon Bodyslam’ hands Vachira Hospital B10mn donation

PHUKET: Thai Rock celebrity and running-for-charity sensation Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai of the popular Thai rock band Bodyslam yesterday handed over a donation of more than B10.752 million to Vachira Phuket Hospital from his fund-raising efforts through the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation late last year.

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Wednesday 29 January 2020, 04:32PM

Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai (centre) handed over the donation yesterday (Jan 28). Photo: PR Dept

In October, Mr Artiwara led a run of about 300-plus kilometres from Trang to Phuket to raise funds for seven government hospitals* in Southern Thailand, including Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island.

Mr Artiwara and his actress girlfriend Rachwin “Koi” Wongviriya, who also took part in the long-distance run, handed over the donation totalling B10,752,956.55 to Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Chalermpon Sukonthapon yesterday (Jan 28).

Dr Chalermpong told The Phuket News, “The donation will be shared with Patong Hospital and Thalang Hospital, which will receive about B1.5m each.

“Vachira Hospital will purchase six ventilation devices which cost around B800,000 up to B1 million each. We will also buy extra beds for the Cardiology & Heart Surgery section at the hospital,” he added.

In total, the run last October raised B60,035,545 to support medical services at seven government hospitals and for the seven hospitals to purchase much-needed hospital equipment.

A staffer at Kao Kon La Kao Foundation explained to The Phuket news that

Trang Hospital received B10,268,103.80, Krabi Hospital received B7,962,359.61, Phang Nga Hospital, received B6,604,771.91, Takuapa Hospital also in Phang Nga received B6,540,124.87, the Crown Prince Hospital in Pattani received B5,473,448.82 and Maharat Hospital in Nakhon Sri Thammarat received B12,433,779.42.

“We are grateful to the Thai people for donating the total amount of over B60mn, and we thank the seven hospitals for providing medical assistance and food to us during the running event,” Mr Artiwara said.

“Thank you to everyone who supported this running event. This event set a record for the largest number of people taking part in a Kao Kon La Kao Foundation fundraising running event," he added.