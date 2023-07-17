Running for a good cause at the Rawai Mini Marathon

MARATHON: The 6th Rawai Mini Marathon took place on Sunday (July 16) with organisers confirming that funds raised from the race will go towards the purchase of an ambulance for Chalong Hospital.

MarathonRunning

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 July 2023 09:00 AM

Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) presided over the opening ceremony at Nai Harn public park yesterday morning and was joined by Aroon Solos, Mayor of Rawai, and Thana Kongkawas, President of the Andaman Rotary Club.

Mr Rewat explained that the run was not only a great way to promote a healthier and more active lifestyle among local residents but that the proceeds would be going to a worthy cause.

He thanked various public and private sector entities involved in organising the event for their cooperation, including Andaman Pearl Running Club, Andaman Phuket Rotary Club, Chalong Police Station, Chalong Hospital and Chalong Municipality as well as a number of department stores and local companies.

Furthermore, the race received attention from several actors such as Toon Bodyslam, Sacred Thing and Young Kongkrapan Senahoi who got involved and help generate extra publicity.

Mr Solos added that exercise within the community is an important policy for local government and that budget was constantly being allocated to create more spaces for people to work out. The exisiting running route around Nai Harn Lake is a popular one that many consider an attractive tourist destination, he added.

At time of press there was no official indication as to how much had been raised from the race or when the donation to Chalong Hospital would take place.