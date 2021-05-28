Run Phuket For One Phuket

Start From: Saturday 26 June 2021, 06:00AM to Saturday 26 June 2021, 04:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Mark Gillett a British adventure runner from KIS Phuket, is running 70km across Phuket for One Phuket raising money for Scholars of Sustenance. Following the West Coast from the Southernmost tip at Promthep Cape, to Sarasin Bridge in the North, Mark’s route will take him over hills and sandy beaches in 9 hours of running. You can support Mark’s solo effort by donating to One Phuket through Scholars of Sustenance or through One Phuket’s Weeboon account for International donors. Follow the adventure: www.instagram.com/markgonarun