The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Run Phuket For One Phuket

Run Phuket For One Phuket

Start From: Saturday 26 June 2021, 06:00AM to Saturday 26 June 2021, 04:00PM

Mark Gillett a British adventure runner from KIS Phuket, is running 70km across Phuket for One Phuket raising money for Scholars of Sustenance. Following the West Coast from the Southernmost tip at Promthep Cape, to Sarasin Bridge in the North, Mark’s route will take him over hills and sandy beaches in 9 hours of running. You can support Mark’s solo effort by donating to One Phuket through Scholars of Sustenance or through One Phuket’s Weeboon account for International donors. Follow the adventure: www.instagram.com/markgonarun

Person : Donna
Address : Phuket
Website :
http://www.instagram.com/markgonarun

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket Governor calls for COVID cooperation from foreigners

Yeah, what gives with the 6 week old stats? Just coincidence that that's when the Thai organized...(Read More)

Kratom removed from illegal drugs list

Ehh, the law may have been stupid but it was still the law. People who broke it should still face th...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

@Tak, bought or renting, doesn't matter. Foreigners, working or retired, with 1 year visas shoul...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

Fantastic news my kids can now visit from UK, haven’t seen them for 2 years...well done on driving...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

@jsrit, Herd immunity has not been proven yet. Expect by end 2021 worldwide more clearness about it...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

Whatabout vaccinating all ferang expats who bought a house or condo here and spend money 12 months p...(Read More)

Kratom removed from illegal drugs list

So, tackle that 3 months waiting time, and release all arrested people who were 'kratom involved...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox starts on July 1: TAT

LET FAMILIES IN WITH VACCINATED KIDS. If you really want to open more seriously. The spread of COVID...(Read More)

Health ministry defends Sinovac vaccine, cites Phuket study

The Health Ministry defends of Sinovac? Just a 'study' among 386 people only? In the intern...(Read More)

CRA steps in to ‘fill shots void’

'I know nothing' from the Health Minister- no change there then!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/

 