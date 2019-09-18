Run for turtles: 15th marine turtle fun run and half marathon set to be best yet

The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, in collaboration with JW Marriott Phuket Re­sort & Spa and its foundation partners, will host its annual fundraising sports event, the 15th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run and Half Marathon 2019, on Sunday, October 20 from 4-7am at the Phuket Gateway.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 September 2019, 12:00PM

These runners are ready and raring to go.

The event is set to be even bigger and better than ever; a fun fitness and family-oriented affair that’s open for all ages and abilities. The 14th event, held on October 21 last year, was a huge suc­cess, with some 4,500 runners taking part. Organisers are hoping to attract even more runners this year.

There will be a 3-kilometre family run, a 5km fun run, a 10.5km mini mar­athon, a 21.1km half marathon, a virtual run and a VIP run for all distances.

The event will kick off with the 21.1km half marathon. The race will start at 5am at the Phuket Gateway and head northwest along Haad Sai Kaew Beach towards Thao Thep Krasatti Bridge, pass the rural road No. 3006 and along the Pi Lai Viewpoint area before looping back in front of the beach club and returning along the Baan Tha Nun to the iconic Sarasin Bridge before finishing where it started.

The entry fee is B490 per person for the 5km fun run, B590 for the 10.5km mini marathon, B760 for the 21.1km half marathon, B1,590 for the VIP run for all distances (which includes a tro­phy) and B1,590 per family (two adults and maximum two children under 12 years old) for the 3km family run.

Runners who are unable to attend the event can sign up for the virtual race, a flexible event that allows run­ners to participate from any location, at any pace. Virtual runners can choose from four distances: 3km, 5km, 10.5km (registration fee B399 per person) or 21.1km (B550). Runners should submit their finish time and race result photos to the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foun­dation and 15th Turtle Fun Run 2019 Facebook pages from October 12-20.

Online registration is available from now until September 30 at www.run­lah.com/events/turtle19

The money raised from the event will go towards the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, a non-profit com­mitted to protecting the marine and coastal environment and ecosystems for the wellbeing of the sea turtles that nest on Mai Khao Beach and the sur­rounding areas.

Running shirts and bibs will be available to collect on October 13 from 10am to 7pm at Decathlon (near Central Festival Phuket) and on October 19 from 10am to 7pm at the Phuket Gateway.

All registered runners will receive a running shirt and medal, and there will be numerous trophies for the ho­tel and running club with the most participants and the best fancy outfit. Trophies will be awarded based on chip time for each age group category, for the top five finishers for males and females in each of the three races (5km fun run, 10.5km mini marathon and 21.1km half marathon). Runners who place 1st–5th in the 5km, 10.5km and 21.1km will also receive trophies and gift vouchers.

To be part of the event sponsorship, email info@maikhaomarineturtlefoun­dation.org or maikhaoturtlefoundation@gmail.com, or call +66 076 338040 or +66 076 338 000 ext. 3309.

For more information about the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, visit www.facebook.com/maikhaomarineturtlefoundation



The Phuket News is a proud media sponsor of this event.