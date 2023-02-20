Pro Property Partners
Ruling party seeks to turn nightlife ‘bribes into tax’

BANGKOK: Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, deputy leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, has proposed the state relax rules on entertainment places and alcohol sales to raise tax and get rid of bribes.

corruptiontourismhealth
By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 February 2023, 11:16AM

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, deputy leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party. Photo: Ministry of Digital Economy and Society

Mr Chaiwut who is also the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, said yesterday (Feb 19) Palang Pracharath members had agreed that laws should be amended to “turn bribes into tax” for business activities that are legal in other countries but presently illegal in Thailand.

He cited the business of pubs and bars and the sales of alcoholic beverages that are free of operating time restrictions in other countries, reports the Bangkok Post.

“The foreigners who invest in and visit Thailand and the foreigners who want to drink after midnight must pay bribes to pave the way for such activities. This results in grey funds and illicit business,” Mr Chaiwut said.

“We should amend laws for what we think we can accept and what are of international practices. If society accepts it, we can amend laws to turn bribes into tax. Legalise it to get rid of corruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, authorities would enforce laws strictly to tackle what is unacceptable, such as human trafficking, he said.

“Laws can also be amended to impose harsher punishments on such crimes so that officials can take decisive legal action. This is an important policy of the Palang Pracharath Party to turn bribes into tax to solve corruption,” Mr Chaiwut said.

Earlier he advocated for the legalisation of electronic cigarettes.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

