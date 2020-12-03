BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ruling incenses anti-government protesters

Ruling incenses anti-government protesters

THAILAND: The Constitutional Court’s unanimous vote to clear Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of a conflict of interest in staying in an army house after his retirement has sparked outrage among anti-government protesters.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 3 December 2020, 09:00AM

Anti-government protesters converge at the Lat Phrao intersection yesterday (Dec 2) after the ruling on Gen Prayut was delivered. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Anti-government protesters converge at the Lat Phrao intersection yesterday (Dec 2) after the ruling on Gen Prayut was delivered. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The protesters, who returned to Lat Phrao intersection in a mass gathering yesterday to hear the ruling, have threatened to intensify their rallies.

Somyot Prueksakasemsuk, leader of the June 24 Democracy Group, spoke to the crowd, saying nothing was illegal from now on. He added the ruling was not a surprise.

“The people will stop Prayut. It won’t be long until he is out of office.

“People will rise up and end this vicious cycle that keeps Prayut in power,” Mr Somyot said.

Arnon Nampa, another protest co-leader, told the crowd that calls will be made to reform the judiciary.

A new precedent had been set, he added, as an unqualified person remaining in a state-owned house free of charge, which works to the benefit of the occupant, would not contradict the law or regulations.

“Thanks to Gen Prayut, this new principle will be adopted regardless of the law,” he said.

“Next year, the protests will grow in intensity even more,” he told the rally.

Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, a Ratsadon anti-government leader, also spoke to the protesters, saying the protests have been galvanised and they would continue with even more energy.

Shinawat “Bright” Chankrachang, a protest co-leader, compared Gen Prayut’s case with that of the late prime minister Samak Sundaravej.

Unlike Gen Prayut, Samak did not survive the Constitutional Court ruling over a cooking show he was found guilty of hosting while he held the post of prime minister.

In September 2008, the court stripped Samak of his premiership for violating the constitution for accepting payments to host the cooking show on TV.

Mr Shinawat said he has lost faith in Thailand’s justice system and insisted there could be no unity without justice.

K9 Point

Chaithawat Tulathon, secretary-general of Move Forward Party (MFP), said injustices have ensued since the May 2014 coup despite desperate calls for justice and democracy to be restored.

“We still think Gen Prayut should resign to douse this fire [of political conflict] and create more trust,” he said.

Yesterday, all nine Constitutional Court judges found Gen Prayut not guilty for staying in an army residence while in his role as prime minister.

His occupancy was allowed under a 2005 army regulation, which lets army chiefs stay on base after they retire if they continue to serve the country well, according to the unanimous ruling read out at the court.

The court said the regulation had come into effect before Gen Prayut was the army chief, and other former army commanders have also received the same benefits.

The court said Gen Prayut served the country well as army chief, and the army regulation allowed its former commanders to use such houses, along with subsidising utility bills.

Gen Prayut has stayed at the military house at the 1st Infantry Regiment on Phahon Yothin Road in Bangkok since shortly after he became army commander-in-chief in 2010, according to the army.

“When he became prime minister on Aug 24, 2014, Gen Prayut was also the army chief on active duty. He was therefore qualified to stay in the house in his capacity as the army chief.

“When he [Gen Prayut] retired on Sept 30, 2014, he was still qualified to stay as a former army chief.

“A prime minister who had not been an army chief could not have stayed at the house,” the court said in its ruling.

Meanwhile, Prasert Chanthararuangthong, secretary-general of the main opposition Pheu Thai Party which sought the court ruling in the case, said the judgement may not have explained all the queries raised in the complaint against Gen Prayut which was submitted to the court.

No further details were available, and Gen Prayut had yet to respond last night.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Britain okays vaccine as global COVID death toll nears 1.5 million
Commerce Market set for relaunch after new year
Phuket wet weather warning reissued
Electricity outage to affect area near Heroines Monument
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Speed limits rise?! Phuket drug busts? Court clears Prime Minister! || December 2
More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point
Prayut cleared in military housing case
Phuket rain set to continue, flash flood warning issued
THAI reveals new flights from Xmas
Phuket police bust island drug network
Sudarat strikes back with new party
US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud
Government approves 120km/h speed limit
Government opposes jobseekers’ HIV tests
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Booking your Thailand hotel quarantine! Blue-ringed octopus warning? || December 1

 

Phuket community
More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

Advocate again: Marine offices should count the number of nets on fishing boats before they depart, ...(Read More)

Phuket police bust island drug network

Sniffer dogs at bus depots either Bangkok side or Phuket end might be a good idea? ...(Read More)

Phuket police bust island drug network

Kurt, I believe they climbed as far up that tree as they are going to go.... now it is all about neg...(Read More)

Prayut cleared in military housing case

Assemble the words 'conclusion' and 'foregone' in the correct order. The Donald Trum...(Read More)

Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

" Just plug the natural routes" Kurt, seems like you don't know the meaning of "...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

"...please do not leave your nets or other waste left so it ends up in the sea." Oh, I...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

"Mr Prajuab urged fishermen and the general public to be careful about what waste they discard ...(Read More)

Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

k...this is what you wrote: "violating Thai labor Laws, hiring illegal/under paying Myanmar wor...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Pascale...agreed. Should have been done years ago...(Read More)

Thai teak seized in SorPorKor raid north of Patong

k...like I say get use to it. Can't you work it out, felling trees illegally is like homicide - ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura Health 360
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 