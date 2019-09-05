THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ruiz Jr to 'make more history' against Joshua in contentious Saudi rematch

Ruiz Jr to 'make more history' against Joshua in contentious Saudi rematch

BOXING: Heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr promised on Wednesday (September 4) that history would repeat itself when he takes on Anthony Joshua in December's controversial rematch in Saudi Arabia.


By AFP

Thursday 5 September 2019, 10:53AM

Heavyweight world champ Andy Ruiz Jr has promised to KO Anthony Joshua a second time in December. Photo: AFP

Heavyweight world champ Andy Ruiz Jr has promised to KO Anthony Joshua a second time in December. Photo: AFP

Ruiz goes into the bout trying to defend the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he sensationally took from British fighter Joshua in New York in June.

"I know Anthony Joshua is coming hard, he's coming strong. He's preparing hard, but so am I," Ruiz said at a media event near the Saudi capital Riyadh ahead of the 'Clash on the Dunes'.

"December 7, I'm going to make another history and I'm going to win here in the same fashion that I won June 1."

The bout will take place in Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh - a dramatic contrast to the iconic Madison Square Garden which hosted the first fight that ended in a seventh-round stoppage.

"Andy is champion now. That will last until December 7 when he puts his titles in the air," said Joshua.

QSI International School Phuket

"Two warriors to go war and the best man will walk out victorious."

The event is mired in controversy as the Saudis have faced intense diplomatic fallout over last year's murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the conservative kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi rulers have utilised sport as a tool to try and soften their international image and to provide a showcase, they claim, for reforms inside the oil-rich state.

In February, they hosted a first European Tour golf event which was won by former world number one Dustin Johnson while the world's most gruelling motor sports race, the Dakar Rally, will be held in the country in 2020.

In July, British boxer Amir Khan won the WBC international welterweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Australian Billy Dib in Jeddah.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nailed it: Tongan roofer's dream debut against All Blacks
Andreescu becomes first teen in US Open semis since 2009
Laguna Phuket Triathlon doubles down on good causes, two charity partners unveiled
Qatar unveils 2022 World Cup logo round the globe
Ruthless Serena grabs 100th US Open win as record title nears
Thais pick Supachai as lone striker for qualifer
Neymar and PSG left to pick up pieces as transfer saga ends
Zverev loses at US Open as Nadal faces former champion
[VIDEO] MMA fighters teach the defenseless in Phuket!
Liverpool, Man City cruise as Chelsea flop again
Leclerc perfectly judges maiden win in eomtional Belgian GP
Leclerc dominates Belgian qualifying
Three things we learned from the Premier League
Eyes on the Prize: Ferrari targets first win in Belgium
Hurting Djokovic, slow-starting Federer win at rain-hit US Open

 

Phuket community
Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

About what sustainable development is the Governor talking? I know it is fashion today to use the wo...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Thai's bailed him because he paid 400.000 bat, always money 1st. He should run for the border, i...(Read More)

Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

With all the talk of "clear water (forgot polluted) and beautiful (trash-strewn) beaches, there...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

With TM28, TM30, and TM47 the thai authorities know exactly were mr Bullman remains on Phuket, yes? ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Stegee, perhaps they just let the no show up to happen and 'have' now confiscated the bail. ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

In one word,... Phuket Officialdom does not provide beach safety in a way that lost of tourist life ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

How is not having one's passport going to stop you from physically walking across the Malaysian ...(Read More)

Paris court hands ex-One-Two-GO CEO 4-year term over 2007 Phuket air crash

HKT was also remiss in not closing the runway during that storm which had the blackest clouds I'...(Read More)

Paris court hands ex-One-Two-GO CEO 4-year term over 2007 Phuket air crash

I distinctly recall Thai DCA (now CAAT) was going to hold Tantisongprachai responsible. Of course, n...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

i imagine one of the conditions of his bail is that he reports to the police and also attends court ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 