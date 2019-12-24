THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
RUGBY: New Zealand rugby superstar Sonny Bill Williams followed Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in criticising China's treatment of its Uighur minority yesterday (Dec 23), while lamenting that some had chosen money over "humanity.”

By AFP

Tuesday 24 December 2019, 09:00AM

New Zealand rugby superstar Sonny Bill Williams has lent his support to ongoing criticism of how China is perceived to be treating the Uighur community in Xinjiang. Photo AFP.

New Zealand rugby superstar Sonny Bill Williams has lent his support to ongoing criticism of how China is perceived to be treating the Uighur community in Xinjiang. Photo AFP.

As the fallout from Ozil's condemnation of China's crackdown on Muslim minorities continues, Williams, a double rugby union World Cup winner with the All Blacks who converted to Islam, weighed in.

"It's a sad time when we choose economic benefits over humanity," he posted on Twitter, with an illustration of a hand emblazoned with the Chinese flag gripping another hand with the flag of "East Turkestan," the term many Uighur separatists use for Xinjiang, dripping with blood.

China had responded furiously to Ozil's attack on Beijing policies that human rights grous and experts say have seen widespread human rights abuses and an estimated one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities jailed.

Ozil was deleted from Chinese versions of the popular Pro Evolution Soccer computer game and Chinese state television pulled the broadcast of an Arsenal match against Manchester City.

In a similar episode, China moved in October to punish the NBA's Houston Rockets after its general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

Ozil had tweeted in Turkish: "Korans are being burnt... Mosques are being shut down... Muslim schools are being banned... Religious scholars are being killed one by one... Brothers are forcefully being sent to camps."

"The Muslims are silent. Their voice is not heard," he wrote against a blue backdrop with a white crescent moon, symbolic of the flag of East Turkestan.

