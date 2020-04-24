THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Rugby Australia slams ‘dark forces’ after female CEO quits

RUGBY: Rugby Australia’s chairman today (Apr 24) complained that the “dark forces” of online criticism had made life miserable for the organisation’s first female CEO, who stepped down after a spell of intense pressure.

Rugby
By AFP

Friday 24 April 2020, 11:39AM

Raelene Castle stepped down as Rugby Australia CEO yesterday (Apr 23). Photo: AFP

Paul McLean expressed his “own personal disappointment” at the way Raelene Castle had been treated before she resigned yesterday, having lost the confidence of the board.

McLean, a former fly-half who won dozens of caps for the Wallabies, paid tribute to the trailblazing Kiwi, saying a lesser person would have thrown in the towel long ago.

Castle had, he said, been attacked in a “vicious and vitriolic way”, particularly on social media, by “silent forces, dark forces”.

“She shared some of that with me, which was, you know, I found quite abhorrent.”

Castle was the first woman to lead any of Australia’s major sports, reported AFP.

Her departure ends a turbulent reign marked by a series of crises and escalating financial problems.

The coronavirus shutdown piled further pressure on the cash-strapped governing body.

McLean said he would adopt the role of executive chairman “for a very short period” while the hunt begins for Castle’s replacement.

The ex-Wallaby captain also dismissed a letter from several of his fellow former skippers, calling for change at the top of the organisation.

“Let’s be clear here, it’s a very small collective of people who’ve been involved in the game of late,” McLean said. “The significance of that group is probably people that aren’t on the list.”

Two-time World Cup-winner John Eales was among a separate group of ex-captains who criticised the letter, while Michael Lynagh asked to be removed as a signatory.

McLean said that by December this year, two-thirds of Rugby Australia’s top positions will have changed in a year.

Rugby Australia laid off most of its staff and slashed players’ pay by 60% as it grapples with the coronavirus crisis, which looks set to torpedo much of this year’s Wallabies schedule.

