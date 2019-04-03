THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Ruff weather out? Pet entertainment for those lazy days indoors

One of the key problems owners often face is finding time to provide ample exercise for their dogs. Getting our dogs out and about, either for a walk around the block or a run up and down the beach, is always terrific fun and super important for their emotion­al well-being too.

Pets
By Russell D Russell

Saturday 6 April 2019, 03:00PM

Don’t stop retrievin’. Photo: nicobird / Pixabay

Don’t stop retrievin’. Photo: nicobird / Pixabay

Which hand? in action. Photo: Jennifer Regnier / Unsplash

Which hand? in action. Photo: Jennifer Regnier / Unsplash

However, now and again, certain factors can get in the way of this important time: monsoon rain; being too busy with work; travelling; the ex­cessive heat at this time of year; or the chaos of Songkran. There are times when you just aren’t going to make it out. Meanwhile, Fido is ramped up, full of energy and ready to go.

Here’s some tips for indoor entertainment that can help not only burn some ener­gy, but engage our dogs mentally too.

Which hand?

This is a good starting platform to get our dogs thinking about using their noses. Firstly, get your dog to sit down in front of you and show them a treat. Then put your hands behind your back and put the treat in one of your hands. Then return both fists in front of their nose and let them sniff out the treat. If your Fido has this nailed really quick­ly, start using some plastic cups and hide a treat under one of those.

Search and sniff

This combines all the fun of a game with a bit of training too. A short search and sniff session can tire out even the most unruly of dogs. Place your dog in a sit stay whilst you hide small treats around the house. If your Fido won’t sit still, you can put them in another room quickly whilst you hide the treats, or have some one else hold them. Treats can go anywhere, but naturally they’re better hidden in places they can easily reach and won’t cause any damage to get to. Once the treats are dotted around the house, get Fido excited and tell them to go search and find some yummy treats.

Tug of war

This is an old school classic and you can once again utilise this game for a spot of quick training with your dog. You can use a classic rope knot toy, a soft squeaky toy or a ball on a rope – whatever your dog prefers to play with. Engage in some tug and then get your dog to let go, helping to reinforce a val­uable “drop it” command. You can also practise getting your dog to sit, and as soon as they do, re-start the tug of war game.

For an extra bit of fun, once your dog has dropped the toy, you can throw it across the room and encourage them to retrieve it and bring it back for more tug of war fun.

Puzzle toys

These toys are great for those times when you need to engage your dog, but might not be able to spend the time yourself with them. Most puzzle toys combine treats into them, which is often the best motivator. They ignite natural foraging instincts too.

There are a range of toys available online from various companies, such as KONG, all of which encourage your dog to exercise their brain whilst they think about how to solve the puzzle and get the treat. And remember, men­tal stimulation is hugely beneficial to our dogs and also helps tire them out quickly.

Clean up

If you have kids, then you know what it’s like to have toys absolutely every­where. Dog owners are often no differ­ent. We buy endless toys for our Fido and they end up scattered all around the house. So, why not play a game with our dogs which ends up with them cleaning the house – win win!

You’ll first need to work with your dog so that they have a grasp of “pick up”, “retrieve” and “drop it” com­mands. This can take up some time on its own and helps to build a great relationship between you and your dog. Once they have the concept, you can throw the toys around and get them to clean up.

If you would like some more information on canine training, or behavioural is­sues, contact us on 091 654 1960, email info@k9pointacademy.com or check our website www.k9pointacademy.com

CPA is the only K9 organisation in Thailand accredited with the Certi­fication Council for Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT), and as an American Kennel Club (AKC) Evaluator.

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Singer Will Young sells BRIT Awards, donates funds to Soi Dog
Soi Dog calling to end the suffering of homeless and neglected cats
How boarding and training help our pups to socialise
Toto – the missing sea-going stray dog now in Soi Dogs’ care, ready for adoption
You’re having a baby? Preparing your family dog for the new addition
A new puppy? Things to consider...
The social animal - Educating your dog
It’s a wrap! Soi Dog Foundation’s ’Snap for Stray’ exhibition
I need my arms! Don’t be dragged down the road by your dog
A Close Shave! Why our furry friends need their coat
Deadly link: Puppy factories and rabies
What about me? The pitfalls in canine separation anxiety.
Delish-ious: Cakes and cold brews at Delish Cafe
Furever Friends: Changing the lives of stray cats and dogs
Mission of Mercy: The humanitarian vessel that needs our help

 

Phuket community
Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

Oh, where to start with this nonsense: “everything we do is to stop tourists being extorted”- I ...(Read More)

Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

LOL. Well 'viciously beating people' certainly isn't 'polite', so I guess they&#...(Read More)

Over 30k meth pills, gun and ammunition seized

A good catch! However, it would be great to read later how RTP trace back drugs, gun, ammunition fro...(Read More)

Leclerc repays Ferrari faith with moral Bahrain win

The first race in F1 in years. There were actually on track passes among the top 5 contenders and f...(Read More)

National Ombudsman rails on Phuket Airport security over thefts from luggage

Security? Like planes landing 40 meters over a public beach? Like a fuel tank within grenade lobbi...(Read More)

Cement truck driver fined after releasing load on Patong Hill

How lucky the vehicle's tag was visible- many are not. The skill and ethos of many drivers is wh...(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Dirtbag means poor and as a developing nation, it's understandable only well to do- or contribut...(Read More)

Rawai Municipality starts providing free emergency water

I wonder if my aquarium fish dying from using the well water has anything to do with my neighbor'...(Read More)

Tourist Police officer flips pickup truck in Thalang

Obviously drove to fast on a wet (??) road. Not tested for alcohol because he not appeared to be dr...(Read More)

Election Commission orders six election re-runs

Well well so count the votes from Thai's in New Zealand as well, and every army base in Thailand...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
Ride 4 Kids 2019
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Elegant White Charity Gala
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 