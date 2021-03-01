BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Rubber bullets, tear gas fired as rally turns violent

Rubber bullets, tear gas fired as rally turns violent

THAILAND: A rally by pro-democracy protesters outside the 1st Infantry Regiment in Bangkok turned violent yesterday (Feb 28) as police fired rubber bullets, water cannon and tear gas at demonstrators trying to approach the barracks.

politicspoliceviolence
By Bangkok Post

Monday 1 March 2021, 08:54AM

Protesters clash with police as they try to move containers placed outside the 1st Infantry Regiment yesterday. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

Protesters clash with police as they try to move containers placed outside the 1st Infantry Regiment yesterday. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

Demonstrators held up shell casings to show that rubber bullets had been fired at them.

There were no initial reports of injuries, but an ambulance was seen driving towards Veterans General Hospital.

Riot police decided to use water cannon to break up the rally after some demonstrators removed shipping containers laid out to keep them away from the barracks on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

They also fired tear gas at the protesters, who hurled bottles and other objects back at them. Objects could be seen flying from both sides.

After a brief but violent clash, the demonstrators moved back to the area outside Veterans General Hospital near the barracks.

The standoff between police and the protesters continued outside the hospital but tensions eased when security guards formed a human chain to keep protesters and police at a safe distance from one another.

AXA Insurance PCL

Some demonstrators vowed to advance towards the residence of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha inside the barracks, but were dissuaded by others. “Do not throw anything at police,” protest leaders said repeatedly through megaphones, before both sides said they would “move one step backward”.

Earlier yesterday, protesters gathered at Victory Monument before marching to the barracks.

A sizeable contingent of Myanmar nationals also joined the rally, voicing support for democracy on a day that saw six protesters killed after opposing the Feb 1 coup in the neighbouring country. Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai warned Myanmar protesters that they could face deportation.

The rally forced the temporary closure of the tollway exit in Din Daeng and traffic police advised motorists avoid driving to the area.

MPB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong Pongpetra tried to negotiate with protest leaders to ease tension.

Phuket community
Jailed protest leaders decry double standards

Double standards? In Thai land are at least triple standards of handling the laws. 1 for the rich an...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

WTF is this court joking with the bail??? This scum killer should get death penalty or life prison -...(Read More)

Patong jet-skis cleared for compliance

jet skis to not make a profit from the tourists who arent there. sounds like a great business strate...(Read More)

Road collapses into Chalong reservoir

same ting with the Kata Hill road, meanwhile they are doing (beautification) only word & a reall...(Read More)

Dust haze settles over Phuket

"The Thai hazard figure playing makes it even more hazardous " Yawn ! Another senseless co...(Read More)

Prayut to get jab Sunday, Anutin to follow

Good to know that the Honorable Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has opted to not take the vaccine ...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

Money not presented yet but whether or not he is actually on remand remains unclear- classic! 'E...(Read More)

Road collapses into Chalong reservoir

It is a pity I can't copy/paste the link of the pictures I made four months ago. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Gunning for a duty of care

Not even first drunk police shooting on Bangla, was another about 4 years ago in certain club that w...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

The Court felt ( not think) a bail for a potential murderer is ok. Anyway ( I try to replace me in ...(Read More)

 

