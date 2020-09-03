RTP eyes accused cops in Boss case

THAILAND: The Royal Thai Police (RTP) will take legal action against 21 police officers allegedly found guilty of mishandling the fatal hit-and-run case of Red Bull scion Vorayuth Yoovidhya, saying they accept Vicha Mahakun’s report.

corruptionpolicedeath

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 3 September 2020, 08:12AM

Vorayuth Yoovidhya is in Bangkok police custody after his crash on Sept 3, 2012. Photo: Bangkok Post file.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat Waisaya and national police deputy spokesman Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen held a press briefing yesterday (Sept 2) on the police probe against the 21 officers.

They said the police accepted the results of an examination by a panel chaired by Mr Vicha, and national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda would oversee the ongoing police probe himself.

“We [RTP] will do our best and we will not protect police who do wrong. We need to find evidence to substantiate the claims and then we will pass the evidence to the National Anti-Corruption Commission [NACC] to investigate so society will have no doubts,” Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat said yesterday.

The police had found more evidence against the 21 police officers named in addition to that uncovered by Mr Vicha’s fact-finding panel, they said. Further details were unavailable.

Investigators from Thong Lor police station on Aug 31 indicted Mr Vorayuth on three charges: reckless driving causing death, failing to help a victim after a crash and drug abuse.

Eleven of the 21 police officers had been accused of negligence in their duties by the NACC in 2016 and have already faced disciplinary measures.

The remaining officers were recently found to be involved in the mishandling of the case and would be investigated by the NACC to find out if they had committed any criminal offences, said the assistant police chief.

Regarding assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Permpoon Chidchob who is also alleged to have been involved in the police’s mishandling of Mr Vorayuth’s case, Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat said the police had set up a panel to launch a disciplinary probe against him.

However, that did not mean he was found to be involved in mishandling the case.

Regarding Mr Vorayuth, police officials said if prosecutors indicted Mr Vorayuth, they would ask Interpol to issue a Red Notice against the Red Bull scion to 150 member countries, to help ensure he was brought to justice.

After that, the police would see if Thailand had an extradition treaty with countries that responded to the Red Notice, the deputy spokesman said.

The police probe panel would also look into why Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, the victim of the hit-and-run case, faced a contributory negligence charge, he said.

The police had knowledge of Mr Vorayuth’s whereabouts, but could not reveal any details, said the deputy spokesman.

Pol Col Kissana added the Immigration Bureau already had information of Mr Vorayuth’s leaving the kingdom.

Former national police chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung refused to speak to the press further, saying he had explained everything.

Pol Gen Somyot brought a lecturer to give new evidence about the speed of the car driven by Mr Vorayuth in the crash.