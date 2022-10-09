British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Royally sponsored rites for massacre victims begin

Royally sponsored rites for massacre victims begin

NONG BUA LAM PHU: Religious ceremonies for all of the victims of the mass slayings in Nong Bua Lam Phu got under way on Saturday (Oct 8) with sponsorship from His Majesty the King.

violencedeathdisastersdrugs
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 9 October 2022, 10:35AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Services are being held at three temples ‒ Wat Ratsamakkee, Wat Sri Uthai and Wat Thepmongkulpichai ‒ in Na Klang district, starting with bathing rites on Saturday afternoon and leading up to cremation on Tuesday, reports the Bangkok Post.

The king, who visited the community on Friday night together with Her Majesty the Queen, sponsored both the funerals and medical treatment of the victims.

The community in northeastern Thailand is now preparing to say farewell to the 36 people slain by former policeman Panya Khamrab on Thursday. The dead included 23 children who were sleeping after lunch at the childcare centre in tambon Uthai Sawan when Panya stormed into their room with a gun and a long-bladed knife.

The attacker also killed a 24th child ‒ his stepson ‒ and his wife before taking his own life.

Ten people were injured and three have been discharged from hospitals, according to an update on Friday by the provincial public relations office.

Three boys and two girls survived the attack and all but one of those were still in hospital, according to police.

At Wat Sri Uthai, relatives and family members of those killed joined a devastated community in paying their respects.

They lit candles before coffins topped with floral wreaths and framed photographs of the dead, including toddler Pattarawat Jamnongnid, dressed in a pink American football shirt. He was one of two child victims nicknamed Captain, after a famous actor

Atop his coffin was a model dinosaur and a bottle of milk.

His mother, 40-year-old factory worker Daoreung Jamnongnid, said he was her only child and was energetic and talkative.

At two years and 10 months, he was the youngest victim, she said, and he already knew the alphabet.

C and C Marine

“He was so smart,” Daoreung said. “He liked to watch documentaries with his father.”

At another temple, Wat Ratsamakkee, emotions were intense, with relatives crying as monks chanted.

Residents sat on carpets with hands clasped together in front a series of caskets adorned with flowers and portraits of smiling children.

A large toy sports car was placed on one of the coffins lined with gold-coloured fabric bearing Buddhist symbols.

One woman dressed in black, who lost two nephews aged 3, was seen weeping as she knelt, palms pressed against one of their coffins.

The body of the gunman will be cremated at a temple in Udon Thani after his mother, Dokmai, said temples in Nong Bua Lam Phu refused to conduct a ceremony. The name of the temple in Udon Thani was not disclosed.

Outside the daycare centre, flowers and toys offered as gifts to the departed youngsters piled up at the gates as the close-knit community struggled to comprehend the atrocity.

“I have a son myself and he likes to play with toy cars, so I thought the children killed in the attack would love it as well ‒ they were about the same age as my son,” Weerapol Sonjai, 38, told AFP after leaving an offering.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned about trauma in the community in the aftermath of the tragedy, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Saturday.

The Department of Mental Health has urged people not to watch news coverage of the aftermath and to cease sharing violent images on social media.

“The prime minister has asked everyone to support each other and get through this brutal loss together,” Mr Anucha said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest
Army admits officer threatened Israeli’s life
Phuket Opinion: Preventing the nightmare
Phuket mental patient with knives, off his meds taken into custody
Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing
‘Lot 20’ cheap goods fairs continue in Phuket
Airlines eager to reopen Japan routes
Cops’ firearms policy under review
Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights
Armed school-invasion copycat arrested
School safety, drugs, guns in scope at Phuket top-level meeting
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand mourns after ex-cop’s heinous attack at a childcare centre || October 7
Marine park chiefs told to get ready for high season
Vachira announces walk-in vaccination schedule for October
Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast

 

Phuket community
Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

Was it: ... Tonight we do a short time inspection round, fingers crossed we find nothing for the sak...(Read More)

Phuket mental patient with knives, off his meds taken into custody

Poor mr Charan needs a lot of help. But right now he is a danger to society and should not walk free...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

"Hello Bars and pubs, tonight we come for inspection round between 21 and 22:30 hours. Make sur...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

Classic! These people can't be so stupid that they don't realize that everyone is just laugh...(Read More)

Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

Unbelievable, I think these officials probably smoked too much ganja before they went out to check. ...(Read More)

Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast

All of them have a good life ? Except those who keep moaning about everything ,all day long ! Even ...(Read More)

Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights

As said below there are 192 other countries to focus on for the almighty baht. Why the Russians &am...(Read More)

Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights

Has Khun Monchai read anything about the Russian governments atrocities against the Ukrainian People...(Read More)

Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights

...Heartless, insensitive just to think about tourism when it concerns Russia....(Read More)

Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights

Thai 'Government', navel gazing, overlooks the enormous misery Russia confronts the world wi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 