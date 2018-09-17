Royal Turf Club runs its last race

BANGKOK: The future of the 102-year-old Royal Turf Club of Thailand in Bangkok’s Nang Loeng area is unknown after horses ran the last race on its fabled track yesterday (Sept 16), then closed, due to the expiry of the lease contract.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 September 2018, 09:04AM

A horse race is organised at the Royal Turf Club in Dusit district, Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

The RTC board members will meet this Saturday (Sept 22) to decide whether to “come to an end or build a new one” outside Bangkok, RTC secretary-general Gen Vichaya Devahasdin Na Ayudhya said. Another option is to continue the race at the Royal Bangkok Sports Club every week, he said. That venue, located on the Henri Dunant Rd, has so far alternated the RTC-run arena in entertaining the audience in a bi-weekly basis. A source said Gen Watthanachai Chaimueanwong, who sits on the board, and other members want to continue the business though they need over B1 billion to build a new facility. Gen Bunloet Kaeoprasit, RTC’s chief of operation, reportedly said he plans to resign from the club though he felt “sorry” for its end. Read original story here.