PHUKET: A Royal Thai Navy official was found dead in his house near Promthep Cape yesterday afternoon (Apr 6) after his colleague was unable to contact him for two days.

Saturday 7 April 2018, 12:28PM

Chlaong Police received a report at 3 pm yesterday (Apr 6) that the body of 48-year-old Royal Thai Navy officer, who was stationed at Tapao Noi island, was found in his house nearPromthep Cape by Chief Petty Officer First Class (CPO1) Pramote Peng-O, a Royal Thai Navy officer and colleague of the dead man.

CPO1 Pramote said, “I did not get any feedback from him for two days. Then, I went to his house at 12:30 pm yesterday (Apr 6). I smelled a rotten odour coming from inside. I couldn’t break the door, so I then climbed up to the window to see inside the house. I saw him dead in there.”

Chalong Police Chief Col Paksayot Thanongsak who attended the scene said, “At the scene, police found that a light and fan were turned on in the room. The deceased man was found wearing a white T-shirt with blue short pants and covered in a blanket beside the bed in the bedroom.

“Police did not find any bruising or signs of a struggle on his body and estimated that he had died within the past 48 hours judging by the condition of the body,” added Col Paksayot.

Police search the house and found Thai and US currency, a handgun, a gold necklace and more than a dozen Buddhist amulets, but did not clarify the amount of money that was found.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Police said that the man’s body will be sent for autopsy to the determine the cause of death.

The Phuket News has not released the name of the deceased man until it can be confirmed that his family has been notified.