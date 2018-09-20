Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong was also in attendance.
DDPM-Phuket Chief Prapan Kanprasang said, “The marine rescue exercise simulated the recovery of people involved in boat accidents in Phuket.
“First the tourists had to be rescued from the sea and then the DDPM-Phuket coordinated with rescue teams and hospitals to provide first aid and transfer patients to hospital,” he said.
Governor Norraphat added, “This exercise was aimed at improving the work of officials involved in assisting tourists. This will increase the expertise of government officials and be the foundation for tourists’ safety in the future.”
