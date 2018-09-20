PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command yesterday (Sept 19) led a marine rescue exercise and tabletop exercises which were also participated in by officials from the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), Phuket Marine Office and other officials at Chalong Pier.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 September 2018, 10:47AM

The marine rescue exercise was led by the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong was also in attendance.

DDPM-Phuket Chief Prapan Kanprasang said, “The marine rescue exercise simulated the recovery of people involved in boat accidents in Phuket.

“First the tourists had to be rescued from the sea and then the DDPM-Phuket coordinated with rescue teams and hospitals to provide first aid and transfer patients to hospital,” he said.

Governor Norraphat added, “This exercise was aimed at improving the work of officials involved in assisting tourists. This will increase the expertise of government officials and be the foundation for tourists’ safety in the future.”