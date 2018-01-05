PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command yesterday (Jan 4) held a marine conservation awareness day where there was a sea turtle release, beach cleanup and exhibition about marine life at their headquarters in Cape Panwa, in honour of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana.

Friday 5 January 2018, 12:06PM

Officials take part in yesterday's (Jan 4) marine conservation activities. Photo: PR Dept

On the coastline in front of the Third Naval Area Command headquarters, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Marine Division Rear Admiral Arkom Tang-On headed the beach activities to raise awareness for the preservation of coral reefs and marine life.

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Siriwihok was present at the event, along with civil servants, police, and students who joined in releasing 32 turtles into the sea.

Rear Admiral Arkom said, “In the spirit of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana this activity is being held to raise public awareness about preserving coral reefs and marine life under Thai waters and restoring abundance and balance.

“I am very worried about the degradation of natural resources under the sea. We have been attacking marine life with our human hands. In this regard, the 3rd Marine Division, members of the local government and private sectors in Phuket and neighbouring provinces, are holding the opening ceremony of this conservation project,” he said.

In addition, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Resarch and Development Centre, Provincial Fisheries Department, Andaman Office of Natural Resources and Environment, Phuket Provincial office, Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus Research and Development Centre and other Phuket offices organised an exhibition to inform people about the numerous royal projects that have been implemented which spread knowledge and highlight the importance of marine preservation.