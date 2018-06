Start From: Saturday 30 June 2018, 06:00PM to Friday 6 July 2018, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Ruen Thai open its door to unveil the charming of authentic royal Thai recipes passed through the ages, paired harmoniously with carefully selected premium beverages and spirits to enhance your evening. Exclusive Royal Thai Cuisine Pairing Dinner, Available at Ruen Thai during 30 June - 6 July 2018. THB 2,500++per person (Dusit Gold Member enjoys 10% discount) 6:00PM - 10:30PM Advanced reservation is required.