Royal Thai Army warns against online scam

Royal Thai Army warns against online scam

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Army have issued a warning against a bogus campaign where a group of impersonators have been selling goods online in the Army’s name while claiming to raise funds for children charities.

crime
By The Phuket News

Monday 28 December 2020, 04:44PM

The announcement by The Royal Thai Army. Photo: PR Phuket.

The practice was condemned on Saturday (Dec 26) as fake news as it emerged the sale of amulets, souvenirs, sacred objects and other goods under the pretence of the ‘Sharing smiles, love and kindness’ project for children in three southern provinces was a scam.

The project was targeting money from businesses, company directors, store managers, merchants and the general public. One example of an item for sale was a helmet with an action camera priced at B8,000.

It was claimed in the campaign that the proceeds would also be used to buy flak jackets, consumption goods, field equipment, and medical equipment for disabled soldiers within the army.

Anyone who received any documents or news relating to buying any of these goods were urged to ignore them completely, The Royal Thai Army confirmed.

