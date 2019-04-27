THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Royal Rainmakers on standby in Phuket despite three failed attempts

PHUKET: After three failed attempts, Royal Rainmakers will again be deployed in Phuket as soon as the required weather and air traffic conditions coincide, according to Wiraphon Sudchada, Director of the Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center in Surat Thani.

agricultureenvironmentmilitarynatural-resourcespoliticsweather
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 27 April 2019, 01:45PM

Royal Rainmakers on standby to seed clouds in Phuket amid ongoing water shortages. Photo: Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center

Royal Rainmakers on standby to seed clouds in Phuket amid ongoing water shortages. Photo: Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center

Royal Rainmakers on standby to seed clouds in Phuket amid ongoing water shortages. Photo: Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center

Royal Rainmakers on standby to seed clouds in Phuket amid ongoing water shortages. Photo: Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center

Royal Rainmakers on standby to seed clouds in Phuket amid ongoing water shortages. Photo: Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center

Royal Rainmakers on standby to seed clouds in Phuket amid ongoing water shortages. Photo: Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center

Royal Rainmakers on standby to seed clouds in Phuket amid ongoing water shortages. Photo: Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center

Royal Rainmakers on standby to seed clouds in Phuket amid ongoing water shortages. Photo: Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center

Royal Rainmakers on standby to seed clouds in Phuket amid ongoing water shortages. Photo: Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center

Royal Rainmakers on standby to seed clouds in Phuket amid ongoing water shortages. Photo: Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Center

Mr Wiraphon said that further cloud seeding is planned but can only be done when two key factors coincide; clouds must be present and air traffic must be such that it permits the Royal Rainmakers to undertake the operation.

“Air traffic is a major factor as Phuket and Krabi airports are very busy and therefore the window of opportunity is small,” Mr Wiraphon said.

“We monitor both the weather and air traffic every day to find the right opportunity to carry out the cloud seeding.”

Kancharee Simueang, Officer at Phuket Provincial Agriculture and Cooperatives Office, told The Phuket News yesterday (Apr 26), “We have been coordinating with the Southern Royal Rainmaking Operation Centre in Surat Thani since March 22. Since then I have been providing them with weather reports each day which they assess to determine the right time to begin cloud seeding.

“The Royal Rainmakers have already attempted to induce rain in Phuket three times this year but the attempts failed,” she confirmed.

“The first failed attempt was on March 29 when the rain fell in Phang Nga instead of Phuket.

“We attempted again on March 31 but that time the rain fell in the Andaman Sea.

Zest Real Estate

“The third attempt was on Tuesday (Apr 23) which did not induce any rain at all.”

The Phuket News spoke with Phuket Public Relations Department Chief Bussaya Chaipeum yesterday (Apr 26), who said, “We decided to request the help of Royal Rainmakers because we think that the ongoing water shortage in Phuket may lead to a crisis.”

Meanwhile Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana contacted Dr Surasri Kidtimonton, Director General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation (DRRAA), to expedite the rainmaking process.

Back in February, Gov Phakaphong lifted planned water restrictions on the island when he agreed to call in the Royal Rainmakers, ordering water officials to “find another way” to resolve the island’s water shortages. (See story here.)

On Tuesday (Apr 23), just hours after the Gov Phakaphong held a press conference to specifically explain that Phuket is not suffering a drought crisis, about 80 residents from Rassada staged a protest in front of Phuket Provincial Hall over the lack of water supply to their community.

News of the situation reached Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, Commander of the Fourth Army Region base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat – the leading Army base in all of Southern Thailand – who then ordered his troops to provide emergency relief water to water-starved communities across Phuket starting with an initial delivery of 45,000 litres that arrived the following day. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Predictions, projections, prospects and prognosis for 2016
Turning sun into water
Water, like finding gold: years of drought takes its toll on Nicaragua
Chiang Mai park fire blame falls on locals
Phuket haze health readings spiral, hospitals issue free masks
World seeing ’catastrophic collapse’ of insects
Phuket raid clears illegal rubber plantations from national park
Officials raze rubber plantations in protected Phuket forest
Gecko Farmers
Hotel and IUCN staff restore Phuket mangroves for CSR
Indonesia forest fires could be worst ever, says Nasa
Phuket health advisory issued over forest fire haze
Phuket launches ‘Innovation OTOP Phuket’ campaign
Chiang Mai air pollution worst in the world
Going green in Guadeloupe

 

Phuket community
Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish

Nevermind the Underpass and this silly Circle! Why not finish the Chalong Hospital! but this would b...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

Stop cleaning up Thai's garbage and force the nation to confront the people's ignorance of t...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

"And I make my hands dirty by keeping clean and fresh my place..."Wow,what a great achieve...(Read More)

Free emergency water to be delivered to Kamala residents

This whole water droughts crisis did reach present stage due to a governor with a ostrich syndrome. ...(Read More)

Free emergency water to be delivered to Kamala residents

You don't mean to say a certain personage got it wrong when he said there was no drought do you?...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish

Talking about Chalong hospital, was that not opening this month April? Comparing with the short con...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish

Chalong Underpass construction is already causing 3.5 years traffic delay. Another extra 6 weeks to ...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

"Interesting mental output at 5.16," maybe, but then I was following your example "&q...(Read More)

Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply

Guess water hydrants and sprinkler systems in shopping centres all over Phuket have now not the need...(Read More)

Phuket Town rolls out emergency water supply

When this Governor declares that Phuket has a water drought crisis in 'full swing'? When red...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 