Royal Phuket Marina Thailand's first marina to take the 'Plastic-Free Marina Pledge'

Royal Phuket Marina Thailand's first marina to take the 'Plastic-Free Marina Pledge'

Royal Phuket Marina has signed up for the Plastic-Free Marina Pledge by the Marina Industries Association (MIA) and it is the first marina in Thailand to join this important initiative

Environmentmarinepollution
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 October 2021, 11:29AM

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Signed by over 60 marinas around the world, the signees affirm their commitment to reduce and eventually eliminate the use of single-use plastics in the marina by 2025.

Royal Phuket Marina has already made several initiatives towards achieving this goal, noted a release issued today (Oct 12) announcing the commitment to the plastic-free pledge.

The marina has eliminated the use of plastic bottles throughout its facilities and offers free recycling stations throughout the marina and property for their customers, the release noted.

“We fully understand our responsibility as custodians to protect our marine environment,” said RPM’s General Manager, Yves Van Kerrebroeck.

“To achieve our goals, we have established an internal team tasked with identifying and implementing best-practices throughout our facilities. In addition to our plastic-free marina pledge, we will soon be announcing several exciting new initiatives we will be rolling out in the coming months.”

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Royal Phuket Marina was awarded the international ‘Clean Marina’ accreditation in MIA’s ‘Clean Marina Program’ in July 2019, a certification given to marinas meeting strict regulatory requirements and best management practices.

Subscribing to MIA’s plastic-free marina pledge shows RPM’s firm commitment to sustainable practices and minimizing the environmental impact of its operations, the marina noted in its announcement.

“As a pioneer in sustainability in Thailand’s marine industry, Royal Phuket Marina was also the first to switch to renewable energy with the installation of solar panels to power its marina operations – an initiative recently expanded, quadrupling its previous capacity. RPM is also the proud holder of the ‘5 Gold Anchor Award’, the only marina on the island holding this distinction,” it added.

To view the list of marinas and associated businesses that have pledged to eliminate single-use plastics, visit: https://www.marinas.net.au/accreditation-programs/who-has-signed-the-pledge

For more information from Royal Phuket Marina about this topic, contact Wiriya Sinprasertwong at +66 (0)88 217 9798, or email wiriyas@royalphuketmarina.com

