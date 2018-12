Start From: Saturday 29 December 2018, 05:00PM to Saturday 29 December 2018, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

DON’T MISS OUT! Handmade Products at New Year Market 2018 at Royal Phuket Marina. We are delighted to bring you to the finest Open Market in Phuket. Showcasing the best gifts for your New Year Gift shopping needs. Tel: +66 (0) 76 360811 / +66 081 984 1127 (Jane) Email: jane@royalphuketmarina.com