Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Royal Phuket Marina first in Thailand for International Clean Marina accreditation

Royal Phuket Marina first in Thailand for International Clean Marina accreditation

PHUKET: The multi-award-winning Royal Phuket Marina has become the first and only marina in Thailand to achieve environmental accreditation under the International Clean Marina Program, helping position Phuket as a centre of yachting in Asia.

tourismmarineenvironment
By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 September 2019, 02:19PM

Royal Phuket Marina has become the first and only marina in Thailand to achieve environmental accreditation under the International Clean Marina Program. Photo: Supplied

Royal Phuket Marina has become the first and only marina in Thailand to achieve environmental accreditation under the International Clean Marina Program. Photo: Supplied

Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina, said the accreditation represents a significant milestone for the development of Thailand’s marina industry.

“We are delighted to be the first and only marina in Thailand to achieve International Environmental Accreditation. Since opening Royal Phuket Marina we have been an accredited 5 Gold Anchor Marina and we also remain the only such marina in Thailand to achieve this status,” Mr Lalvani said in a statement announcing the news.

“We had a bold vision to become the country’s leading marina, and these latest awards have also helped Phuket become an epicentre of the yachting scene in Asia," he added.

Commenting on the professionalism and dedication of Royal Phuket Marina staff, the auditor conducting the evaluation for the Marina Industries Association (MIA) noted that “the systems used to manage the marina operations are exceptionally well thought through and adhered to by the entire marina team”, statement said.

Royal Phuket Marina Manager Ben Mccrory said Royal Phuket Marina facilities and environmental management practices reflected the standards expected by Royal Phuket’s discerning clients including boat owners, guests, captains and crew.

QSI International School Phuket

“These accreditations demonstrate our commitment to continually improving the experience of our clients. In a fast developing marine tourism destination such as Phuket, it is also important that marinas such as Royal Phuket Marina play a strong environmental leadership role," Mr Mccrory said.

Royal Phuket Marina caters to motor boats up to 35 metres in length and has well-protected facilities for 216 yachts within the site that includes a hard stand, dry stack, luxury apartments, villas and retail outlets.

The MIA Clean Marina accreditation is based on a site assessment by an independent auditor using a 103-point checklist developed by industry and government specialists in Australia.

The audit includes inspections of mechanical activities, boat maintenance and storage, fuelling, facility and waste management, workshop, risk management and emergency planning and boater education.

MIA Chairman Andrew Chapman said the accreditation of Royal Phuket Marina was very significant. “Royal Phuket Marina is to be congratulated for striving to achieve international best practice in marina environmental management and operations. The Marina is providing leadership for other marinas in the region to follow.” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Culture Minister Itthiphol, not PM Prayut, to join Phuket Vegetarian Festival opening event
Darasamut Uderpass to close for drain cleaning
Phuket ramps up campaign to remove ugly, unused overhead cables
Transport Ministry preps ride-sharing bill
Cooler air blamed for PM2.5 rise in Bangkok
Investor focus moves to resort property: CBRE
Last man seen with Lunlabelle arrested
Murder conviction sees Nawat struck off as MP
Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Three young female students injured in motorbike fall
Phuket to be unaffected by Thomas Cook collapse, says local TAT chief
Indonesian forest fires putting 10 million children at risk: UN
Stunning blow for UK PM as court strikes down parliament suspension
Two tons of marine trash collected on Patong Beach in two hours
B71mn deal inked to solve landslides along Phuket runway road

 

Phuket community
Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

doesn't surprise me i see young children on motorbikes every day underage, no helmets and someti...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

The wise Judge Mr. Kurt have spoken. can nobody stop this negative thinking and everybody blaming su...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Parents, people living around, school authorities, local police, they all know of this ''...(Read More)

Phuket to be unaffected by Thomas Cook collapse, says local TAT chief

The President of Association of thai travel agents, doesn't know what he bla bla's. Very ins...(Read More)

Last man seen with Lunlabelle arrested

The coroner's estimation of time of death of this 'Pretty' will prove or the arrested m...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Here is a responsibility of the school principal as well. He/she should not allow these young child...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Talk to their parents later?? Talk to the parents now, and fine them heavenly for allowing their chi...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

As per usual, while this case involves a tragic death of a young woman...right and wrong are irrelev...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

What can you say? Solid statement as to the complete irresponsibility of Thai kids, Thai parents, an...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Fine each of the parent's 20.000 Baht.Charge the owner of the bike also 20.000 if you dare Mr. P...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique