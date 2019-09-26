Royal Phuket Marina first in Thailand for International Clean Marina accreditation

PHUKET: The multi-award-winning Royal Phuket Marina has become the first and only marina in Thailand to achieve environmental accreditation under the International Clean Marina Program, helping position Phuket as a centre of yachting in Asia.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 September 2019, 02:19PM

Royal Phuket Marina has become the first and only marina in Thailand to achieve environmental accreditation under the International Clean Marina Program. Photo: Supplied

Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina, said the accreditation represents a significant milestone for the development of Thailand’s marina industry.

“We are delighted to be the first and only marina in Thailand to achieve International Environmental Accreditation. Since opening Royal Phuket Marina we have been an accredited 5 Gold Anchor Marina and we also remain the only such marina in Thailand to achieve this status,” Mr Lalvani said in a statement announcing the news.

“We had a bold vision to become the country’s leading marina, and these latest awards have also helped Phuket become an epicentre of the yachting scene in Asia," he added.

Commenting on the professionalism and dedication of Royal Phuket Marina staff, the auditor conducting the evaluation for the Marina Industries Association (MIA) noted that “the systems used to manage the marina operations are exceptionally well thought through and adhered to by the entire marina team”, statement said.

Royal Phuket Marina Manager Ben Mccrory said Royal Phuket Marina facilities and environmental management practices reflected the standards expected by Royal Phuket’s discerning clients including boat owners, guests, captains and crew.

“These accreditations demonstrate our commitment to continually improving the experience of our clients. In a fast developing marine tourism destination such as Phuket, it is also important that marinas such as Royal Phuket Marina play a strong environmental leadership role," Mr Mccrory said.

Royal Phuket Marina caters to motor boats up to 35 metres in length and has well-protected facilities for 216 yachts within the site that includes a hard stand, dry stack, luxury apartments, villas and retail outlets.

The MIA Clean Marina accreditation is based on a site assessment by an independent auditor using a 103-point checklist developed by industry and government specialists in Australia.

The audit includes inspections of mechanical activities, boat maintenance and storage, fuelling, facility and waste management, workshop, risk management and emergency planning and boater education.

MIA Chairman Andrew Chapman said the accreditation of Royal Phuket Marina was very significant. “Royal Phuket Marina is to be congratulated for striving to achieve international best practice in marina environmental management and operations. The Marina is providing leadership for other marinas in the region to follow.” he said.