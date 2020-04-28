’Royal Kitchen’ cooking up 34,000 free meals for Phuket’s COVID-afflicted

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Army is coordinating a mass food-relief campaign as part of a Royal Initiative to feed 1,000 people in each of Phuket’s 17 subdistricts two meals a day.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomics

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 April 2020, 06:59PM

Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, Commander of the Fourth Army Region base, hands out one food delivery, ready to go. Photo: PR Dept

Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, Commander of the Fourth Army Region base, was in Phuket yesterday (Apr 27) to launch the campaign, “Royal Kitchen”. Present to welcome the general at Thalang Phra Nang Sang School in Tambon Thepkrasattri was Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana.

The “Tambon Lockdown” restrictions, prohibiting all non-essential travel between subdistricts in Phuket, had caused considerable hardship among residents, costing them income from being unable to work, Lt Gen Pornsak said

“We are here to help all regions in Phuket to alleviate the initial suffering by providing food and consumables,” he said.

The project is a Royal Initiative following His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajarasudhabimalakshan expressing their concerns for people facing many difficulties in life due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Their Majesties have made donations through the Royal Initiative Volunteering project, whose volunteers are the people organising, cooking and delivering the food packed in what are being called “lunch boxes”.

The campaign began yesterday and continues through Thursday night, with a major food distribution centre set up in each of Phuket’s three districts:

– at Saphan Hin Park, providing meals to 1,000 residents in each of Muang District’s eight subdistricts

– at Loma Park, Patong, providing meals to 1,000 residents in each of Kathu District’s three subdistricts

– at Thalang Phra Nang School, Thepkrasattri, providing meals twice a day for 1,000 people in each of Thalang District’s six subdistricts

The Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center this afternoon posted how people can register for the project, by scanning a QR code and registering online or by calling their local coordination centre directly, and where the meals can be collected in each subdistrict.

“The raw ingredients used are all good quality products and we are cooking with appropriate practices in recognition that it is the middle of Ramadan. We would like to show concern for our Muslim brothers and sisters,” Lt Gen Pornsak said.

“And please, everyone wear a face mask and observe social distancing. If all parties help each other, the situation in Phuket will improve, and I assure that the army is ready to help the people,” he added.

“And always provide assistance in all aspects [of coping with the COVID-19 crisis], like this field kitchen today, because Phuket itself is the heart of the southern region. The heart of the domestic economy. May everyone be patient in order for life to return to normal quickly,” Lt Gen Pornsak said.