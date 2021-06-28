Royal Gazette announces Thailand’s new regulations for online ride-hailing services

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Transport Ministry has reported that a ministerial regulation, covering online ride-hailing services, has been announced in the Royal Gazette, making the rules enforceable.

transporteconomics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 29 June 2021, 02:53PM

Photo: NNT

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said, according to the regulations, personal motor vehicles can be registered for online ride-hailing services, reports state news agency NNT.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) will now seek opinions from the various parties involved and, in 30 days, will announce criteria to support service providers and applications that will be used for the service, the report added.

Mr Saksayam said the regulation will help people make the most of their resources, in line with the principle of the sharing economy. People will be allowed to use their personal vehicles to provide ride-hailing services, as an alternative to taxis.

Each person is allowed to register only one personal vehicle, and the driver must be equipped with electronic communication systems endorsed by the DLT.

For small and medium-sized cars, the starting fare is no more than B50 for the first two kilometres, and no more than B12 for each subsequent kilometre traveled.

For larger vehicles, the starting fare is no more than B200 for the first two kilometres and no more B30 for each subsequent kilometre traveled.