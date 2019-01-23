BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has issued a royal decree for a general election. The dress takes immediate effect, and the Election Commission must now set a date for the polls within the next five days.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 23 January 2019, 12:08PM

The decree, countersigned by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and published in the Royal Gazette today, requires that the chairman of the Election Commission implement it.

The EC is authorised by law to set the polling date and required to set the date within five days of the royal decree being published in the Royal Gazette.

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said March 24 would be a suitable date, as it would give enough time for election campaigning.

Under the constitution, the general election must be completed within 150 days of the organic law governing the election of MPs taking effect, which occurred on Dec 11, which is by May 9.

