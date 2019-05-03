THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Royal Coronation: The Royal Coronation Emblem, the Mark of Royalty

For many Thais, numbers,figures and imagery can be deeply important and are often perceived of as of marked significance. The Royal Coronation Emblem created for the Royal Coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is especially so.

Culture
By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 May 2019, 11:00AM

The Royal Emblem marking the Coronation of King Rama X B.E. 2562 (2019) depicts in the centre, in white trimmed with gold, the Royal Cypher of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Each letter of the Cypher is decorated with diamonds which denote the origin from which the royal name “Maha Vajiralongkorn” is derived, whilst the gold trimming of the Cypher represents the colour of Monday, which is the day of birth of His Majesty.

The Cypher rests on a background of dark blue, the colour of righteous kingship, contained within a lotus bud frame marked out in gold and green, the mixture of which two colours signifies the power and might of His Majesty’s day of birth.

The lotus bud frame begets inspiration from the shape of its foremost predecessor – the frame which enclosed the Great Unalome insignia of the Royal Seal of State of His Majesty King Buddha Yodfa Chulalok the Great (Rama I), founder of the Chakri Dynasty. Surrounding the outer parts of the frame are the Five Royal Regalia, deemed to embody the symbol of Kingship itself.

Placed on top of the Royal Cypher is the Great Crown of Victory with the Unalome insignia, which includes within it the sequence number of this reign.

The Sword of Victory and the Royal Whisk of the Yak’s Tail lie to the right of the Emblem while on the left of the Royal Emblem are placed the Royal Sceptre and the Royal Fan, and, lastly, below the Royal Cypher rest the Royal Slippers.

The Great Crown of Victory represents the great burden bearing down on the person of His Majesty for the sake of his people’s happiness. The Sword of Victory symbolises His Majesty’s responsibility to protect the Kingdom from all harm threatening it. The Royal Sceptre signifies His Majesty’s Royal virtues to bring forth peace and stability to the Kingdom.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The Royal Whisk and the Royal Fan symbolise His Majesty’s righteousness as a ruler in relieving the suffering and hardship of His subjects. The Royal Slippers represent His Majesty’s care in fostering the sustenance and welfare throughout the Kingdom.

Standing tall behind the Great Crown of Victory is the Great Umbrella of State trimmed with bands of gold. At the top of the Umbrella of State is the lotus bud finial showing Brahma Faces while the lowest tier of the Umbrella is decorated with golden Champa bouquets representing the extension in all directions yonder of His writ and authority.

On the lowest part of the Emblem run stretches of green-gold ribbon, trimmed in gold, bearing the words “The Coronation of King Rama X B.E. 2562 (2019)”.

At the right tip of the ribbon stands the purple Kojasi holding up a Seven-tiered Umbrella representing the Armed Forces. On the left tip of the ribbon stands the white Ratchasi holding a second Seven-tiered Umbrella which represents the Civil Service, which left and right together form the two pillars of public service.

On the inner side of the shafts of the two Umbrellas, there are golden Naga traceries denoting the year of the dragon, the year of His Majesty’s birth. The golden colour of the Naga traceries signifies the prosperity for the nation and her people.

Information for this article was sourced from the official Royal Coronation website (click here) and the National News Bureau of Thailand.

 

 

