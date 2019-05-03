Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Royal Coronation: His Majesty The King

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X) is the only son, the second of four children, of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 May 2019, 08:00AM

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X).

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X).

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X)

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X)

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X) is the only son, the second of four children, of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X) is the only son, the second of four children, of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X)

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X)

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X)

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X)

He was born at Ambara Villa, Dusit Palace, in Bangkok on July 28, 1952, and was invested as Crown Prince and Heir to the Throne by King Rama IX in 1972.

After completing his primary education in Thailand, His Majesty attended secondary school in the United Kingdom. He completed his secondary education at Millfield School in Somerset, England. In 1970, he attended a military training course at The King's School in Sydney, Australia.

Later, in 1972, he enrolled at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, in Canberra, Australia. He graduated with a B.A. (Military Studies) from the University of New South Wales, Australia, in 1976.

After graduation, His Majesty returned to Thailand and served as a career officer in the Royal Thai Army. He attended the Command and General Staff College in 1977 and the Royal College of Defense Studies in the United Kingdom in 1990.

His Majesty also attended many other training courses, especially those concerning aircraft flight, to increase his skills, and has also served as a trainer for fighter pilots in the Royal Thai Air Force.

Since His Majesty has undergone military training for a lengthy period, he has become highly experienced in this field of study and has disseminated knowledge in military affairs to officers in the armed forces.

His Majesty ascended the throne as King Rama X of the Royal House of Chakri, succeeding the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on October 13, 2016. On behalf of the Thai people, the President of the National Legislative Assembly, acting as the President of the National Assembly, formally invited the Heir Apparent to ascend the throne, and His Majesty the King accepted the invitation on December 1, 2016.

In accordance with royal traditions and laws, as well as international traditions that a kingdom should not be without a monarch on the throne, the commencement of the reign of King Rama X is therefore effective as of October 13, 2016

Zest Real Estate

In harmony with the royal aspirations and approach of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, His Majesty King Rama X has been carrying forward his leadership and legacy for the benefit and happiness of the people.

His Majesty has followed the footsteps of His Royal Parents – His Majesty King Rama IX and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit – in easing the people’s problems and improving their well-being.

Aware of the importance of education, His Majesty the King supports education and sports development at various levels. He initiated the establishment of a scholarship program in 2009. The scholarship program has been operating with his personal funds as well as donated funds presented to him for charitable purposes. The funds have been used to support education for needy students on a continual basis.

Also interested in agricultural development, His Majesty the King has accepted the “Mobile Agricultural Clinic Project” under his patronage since he was His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn. The project provides prompt services to farmers in order to enhance efficiency in farm production and to solve farmers’ problems. It comprises experts in various agricultural fields who can advise farmers on plants, livestock, fisheries, and land development.

With his firm intention to raise awareness among the Thai people about joint efforts to perform good deeds with a volunteer spirit, His Majesty the King has initiated the project “We Do Good Deeds with Our Hearts.”

This volunteer project aims to contribute to society and the country as a whole, on the basis of sharing and unity. Public services carried out by members of this volunteer project, such as activities to improve the living environment and hygienic standards for the public, have made Thai society more livable and brought satisfaction to the people.

Information for this article was sourced from the official Royal Coronation website (click here) and the National News Bureau of Thailand.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Royal Coronation: Sacred waters
Royal Coronation: Ancient ceremony steeped in tradition
History preserved: Rare footage gives glimpse into the royal coronation of King Rama VII
Royal Coronation: Official program of main ceremonies
The myth of Mae Phosop, rice goddess of Thailand
Unesco project aims to give prominent women the recognition they deserve
AirAsia’s failed ad campaign is a reminder of the perils of word play
Sacred Geometry: Does mathematics hold a case for intelligent design?
The forgotten women living in the time of Buddha part 1: Queen Samavati
15th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony attracts record numbers to Ayutthaya
Phuket History: The 1675 Battle of Patong
All About Buddhism: An exclusive interview with Phra Maha Tongmee Supanla part 2
All About Buddhism: An exclusive interview with Phra Maha Tongmee Supanla part 1
20 years of Phuket Old Town Festival
Well I’ll be damned! A short history of meaningful coincidence

 

Phuket community
Debts blamed for second suicide in three days

Huge ad campaigns to get ALL HUMANS in debt w 4 door trucks that guzzle gas, spew toxins, are impo...(Read More)

Brit finally removed from Phuket Town condo

I bet the Landlord Lady wants for the 2 month back pay from the the Brit and a new window! Horst...(Read More)

Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

Wow, another deadly minivan encounter-what a big surprise! I'm not saying that the motorbike ri...(Read More)

Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

At that location the speed limit/advice is 50 kmh. What was the speed of the minivan? Alcohol/drugs...(Read More)

Illegal luxury mansion given 30 days to be removed

After 30 days not removed? Than 'we' file a complaint with the police. Wow, that will help! ...(Read More)

Illegal luxury mansion given 30 days to be removed

They osted the notice on the door instead of presenting it to the owner, who can now deny ever recei...(Read More)

Australian Navy takes Patong Beach by storm

Australian navy, thank so much making Patong beach safe for foreign tourist/ kids. It's great! ...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

Officials have 'rich' fantasy when it comes to percentages, amounts, figures, statistics an...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

These numbers seems very precise. Can we believe them? When the inevitable story comes out tomorrow ...(Read More)

Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire

Nice post you published here. Welding is a fabrication or sculptural process that joins materials, u...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
China International Boat Show 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 