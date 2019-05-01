THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Royal Coronation brooches become available in Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (Apr 30) officiated a ceremony to homage to His Majesty The King as part of event to formally launch the sale of Royal Coronation brooches in Phuket.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 May 2019, 03:18PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left) fits one of the Royal Coronation commemorative brooches to Rattaphat Sinpul, Southern District Director for Big C Thailand. Photo: PR Dept

An event to mark the sale of the Royal Coronation commemorative brooches at the Big C on the bypass road was held yesterday (Apr 30. Photo: PR Dept

“People who want the official coronation pins can buy them here at Big C. I would also like to ask people to decorate their homes with a picture of The King and by posting the His Majesty’s royal standard,” Governor Phakaphong said.

Rattaphat Sinpul, Southern District Director for Big C Thailand, welcomed the Governor to the event.

Mr Rattaphat explained that only Big C has been granted the right to physically sell the Royal Coronation commemorative brooches.

“They are available at 30 Big C branches in five regions across the country,” he said.

The Big C on the bypass road is the only Big C outlet in Phuket to sell the brooches, he added.

Yesterday marked the opening of the “second round” of the sale of the brooches at the main Phuket Big C shopping centre, Mr Rattaphat explained.

The first round opened last Thursday (Apr 25), when 5,000 brooches went on sale.

Yesterday, 2,500 brooches went on sale, and tomorrow (May 2) the third and final “round” will see a further 2,500 brooches become available, he said.

The brooches cost B300 apiece.

“I am very glad to be the part of 2019 Coronation ceremony. This is a very important ceremony that will be remembered in Thai history from generation to generation,” Mr Rattaphat said.

The sale of all official memorabilia is being coordinated by the Treasury Department, which has set up an official portal for nominated vendors of commemorative items. (see Treasury web portal here.)

Meanwhile, Thailand Post has has been nominated by the Office of the Permanent Secretary under the Prime Minister’s Office as the only official online vendor for the pins.

Splash Beach Club

People who miss out on buying a Royal Coronation commemorative brooch in person may still order them online via the Thailand Post official website.

Orders will be accepted until May 15. (See the official ThailandPostMart website, click here.)

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, under the Prime Minister’s Office, on Monday (Apr 29) warned manufacturers and sellers of fake coronation brooches that they could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined up to B400,000.

Sompas Nilphan, an Adviser to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, said the government has assigned his agency to produce and sell the coronation brooches to the general public.

All proceeds from the sales will go to His Majesty the King’s charities, Mr Sompas said.

The government has invited the public to wear the coronation brooches from April to July this year, he added.

“People’s demand for the coronation brooches is high, causing some sellers to sell them at much higher prices. The authorities have also found that there are fake coronation brooches being produced without permission and sold as genuine,” Mr Sompas explained.

“Makers and sellers of counterfeit coronation brooches could be jailed for a maximum of 20 years and fined up to B400,000, according to Article 240 of the Criminal Code,” he added.

Members of the public were asked to notify the authorities if they found counterfeit coronation brooches by calling the government’s hotline at 1111 (24 hours).

For more information, people were asked to visit the official Facebook page of the Office of the Permanent Secretary, under the Prime Minister’s Office, at www.facebook.com/OPM.Society.

 

 

 

Phuket community
Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

These numbers seems very precise. Can we believe them? When the inevitable story comes out tomorrow ...(Read More)

Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire

Nice post you published here. Welding is a fabrication or sculptural process that joins materials, u...(Read More)

Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

Open question to Governor: Why are utterly incompetent and poorly trained thai drivers allowed on th...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

They keep releasing figures and percentages. True or fake? For what? Tourism is not percentages/book...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

There is always a 'time delay' in matters, that counts too for tourism decline. The world al...(Read More)

Debts blamed for second suicide in three days

The large debts of many thai people is the highest in 11 years ( Bangkokpost). Many never will be ab...(Read More)

Luxury mansion amid Phuket protected forest to be removed

D.,You are welcome. I feel honoured by you daily fascinated personal focus just on me only. Thanks. ...(Read More)

Rassada community gratefully receives army water supplies

The army did what the Phuket Governor suppose to do with his large emergency fund. Guess the army wi...(Read More)

Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

Now is the turn of the indian tourists, as they come here to escape the hot period of time in India,...(Read More)

French Ambassador talks trash, tourist safety in Phuket

In which other country a Ambassador talks with a province Governor about trash? Quite embarrassing f...(Read More)

 

