THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Royal command appoints Prayut as PM

BANGKOK: Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has vowed to serve the country, people and His Majesty the King after being royally appointed the prime minister of Thailand for a second term.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 11 June 2019, 05:47PM

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha leaves the Pakdibodin Building after receiving a royal command appointing him the prime minister in Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday (June 11). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha leaves the Pakdibodin Building after receiving a royal command appointing him the prime minister in Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday (June 11). Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The royal appointment ceremony took place at about 1.30pm in the presence of members of the 18 coalition parties at the Pakdibodin building in Government House’s compound.

Sorasak Pienvej, secretary-general of the House, delivered the royal command. Gen Prayut remained the 29th prime minister of Thailand as his second four-year term started.

After receiving the royal command, Gen Prayut said he was grateful to His Majesty and would work for the King and people.

“I affirm that I will dedicate myself to public service with honesty and integrity in pursuit of the greater good of the country and the people of Thailand. I will listen to the voices of the people while fulfilling my duty to move forward and develop the country in all economic and social aspects,” Gen Prayut said.

He promised to help the poor, develop human resources, promote national unity and let people of the new generation take part in national development.

He also thanked coalition parties for their support.

Before the ceremony, Gen Prayut told reporters that the new cabinet would be formed soon.

“There will be discussions. Suitability will be considered and compromises must be made. The benefits of the country and people will be the priority,” he said.

After the new cabinet is sworn in, his power under Section 44 of the interim constitution in his capacity as the chief of the National Council for Peace and Order would end, Gen Prayut said.

While his government is set to serve a four-year term, Gen Prayut will likely continue to be prime minister for the next eight years – until 2027 – thanks to the full support he has from 250 NCPO-appointed senators. The senators serve a five-year term to June 2024, so they will be able to join the vote for prime minister at least one more time. 

If the results of the next election are similar to those of the March 24 poll and the senators’ support for him remain unwavering, Gen Prayut will likely serve another four-year term, bringing his term to 13-14 years in total – more than five under the NCPO’s powers and eight more through elections under the 2017 Constitution. Even if he loses a series of no-confidence debates, the senators are likely to join with a minority in the House to vote him back in.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

FFP to be probed over bribery claims
Future Forward forges ahead with charter changes
MPs expose cash offers for Prime Minister vote
Lottery project gives Thaksin another jail term
‘Not here for decoration’: Transgender MPs make history in parliament
MPs say Prayut’s candidacy unconstitutional
Gen Prayut to remain Prime Minister of Thailand
Democrats vote to join Palang Pracharath
PM recommends reading ‘Animal Farm’
Phuket ordered to ready for local elections
Path open for PPRP coalition
So who wields influence now?
Battered EU centre holds off populist surge in vote
Statesman Gen Prem passes away
PPRP ‘seals deal’ to form coalition govt

 

Phuket community
Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

What a shame this money will be squandered as we have seen with previous initiatives. Lets see prope...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards warn that blue skies does not mean the surf is safe

Captain of the 'ship Phuket', the Phuket Governor, should investigate financial books of Or...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

@K.,no ! Only those who are not capable of making a phone call by themselves and providing some sta...(Read More)

Police confirm charges against man for shooting girlfriend’s brother, nephew, attempted hostage taking

Well, quite a criminal list. Good for 20 years in a thai prison to keep normal thai people safe from...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

Maybe they can move on to Kamala next- there's a taxi parking on the footpath between the two se...(Read More)

US Navy ports in Patong after Andaman exercises with French carrier group

What a sad ill informed comment Rorri. The Phuket Navy league is being bypassed/ostracised by the Em...(Read More)

Injured bottlenose dolphin rescued at Thai Muang

Seems you refuse to publish my comments anymore. Don't know why and you don't have the basic...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Patong rich entrepreneurs know there is a high- and a low rainy season. The clever ones reserve a pa...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

Oh oh, Dek, are you saying that thai owned pest control firms have thai staff without a brain?...(Read More)

King Power wins duty-free rights at Phuket Airport

Pity that King Power now has monopoly at all thai airports. Do thai officials not know that competi...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Baan and Beyond
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 