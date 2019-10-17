Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Royal barge procession rescheduled for Dec 12

Royal barge procession rescheduled for Dec 12

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has postponed the royal barge procession from next Thursday (Oct 24) to Dec 12, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam announced today (Oct 17).

culture
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 17 October 2019, 05:36PM

The principal royal barge, Suphannahong, graces the Chao Phraya River on Thursday during the first full rehearsal of the royal barge procession. The event, originally set for Oct 24, has been postponed to Dec 12. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The principal royal barge, Suphannahong, graces the Chao Phraya River on Thursday during the first full rehearsal of the royal barge procession. The event, originally set for Oct 24, has been postponed to Dec 12. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Mr Wissanu said His Majesty made the decision after the organisers concluded that water levels and currents in the Chao Phraya River, and weather conditions, could pose a problem for the procession, and agreed to forward their concern to His Majesty for a decision.

The procession was planned to start at 3:30pm next Thursday. The King decided to postpone it to the same time on Dec 12, he said.

A full rehearsal was held today, before organisers decided to consult the King.

The procession is an extension of the King’s coronation ceremonies that began in early May.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The postponement will be formaly announced at a news conference on Monday, the deputy minister said.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok
Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash
Phase 2 of Taste-Shop-Spend tour scheme ups game
Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital
Panel woes delay land appraisal price regime
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards
Python found blending in at Freedom Beach house bathroom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lacking privacy protection? Elephant hunger strike ends! Phuket weather warning! || October 18
VAT refund for tourists hiked to B30,000
Environmentalist ends hunger strike as DNP pledges action over elephant deaths
Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available
Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room
Phuket weather warning re-issued

 

Phuket community
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - ...(Read More)

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

So, those of us on O visas who have been here many years and convert their O visa annually w for the...(Read More)

Phuket weather warning re-issued

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend ...(Read More)

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical inves...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Interesting little nugget of info here- “We don’t have the right to refuse an application that ...(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Greed conquers trust....(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Hahaha, the boys in the money booth thought they made the 'change of the month'. It must fee...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

"Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head," my understanding is with 1 "p" it m...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

Correct Oesi, Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head in the Netherlands. Now do your homework and...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show