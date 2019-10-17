Royal barge procession rescheduled for Dec 12

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has postponed the royal barge procession from next Thursday (Oct 24) to Dec 12, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam announced today (Oct 17).

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 17 October 2019, 05:36PM

The principal royal barge, Suphannahong, graces the Chao Phraya River on Thursday during the first full rehearsal of the royal barge procession. The event, originally set for Oct 24, has been postponed to Dec 12. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Mr Wissanu said His Majesty made the decision after the organisers concluded that water levels and currents in the Chao Phraya River, and weather conditions, could pose a problem for the procession, and agreed to forward their concern to His Majesty for a decision. The procession was planned to start at 3:30pm next Thursday. The King decided to postpone it to the same time on Dec 12, he said. A full rehearsal was held today, before organisers decided to consult the King. The procession is an extension of the King’s coronation ceremonies that began in early May. The postponement will be formaly announced at a news conference on Monday, the deputy minister said. Read original story here.