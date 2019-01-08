THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Royal aid for Pabuk relief

THAILAND: Revenue from the royally initiated winter fair running under the banner ’Un Ai Rak Khlai Khwam Nao’ will be allocated to support efforts to restore the damage dealt by Tropical Storm Pabuk in southern Thailand from Friday (4 Jan) to Sunday (6 Jan).

disastersweatherconstruction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 January 2019, 10:28AM

Students and soldiers hit the beaches together on Monday in Narathiwat province to clean up debris from Tropical Storm Pabuk. (Photo: AFP)

Students and soldiers hit the beaches together on Monday in Narathiwat province to clean up debris from Tropical Storm Pabuk. (Photo: AFP)

"His Majesty the King has told the government to use the revenue for the rehabilitation missions," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told storm and flood victims during his Monday visit to Pak Phanang, the hardest-hit district in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The King earlier gave villagers survival kits and provisions from khrua phraratchathan, a royally bestowed kitchen, over the weekend.

Pabuk made landfall in Pak Phanang on Friday afternoon, forcing several thousand villagers in Nakhon Si Thammarat and neighbouring provinces to evacuate and damaging public utilities, houses, hospitals, schools and fruit plantations.

A number of uprooted trees and fallen electricity poles became a common motif in many areas in the aftermath of the storm.

The King's latest form of assistance comes as the government assesses the damage and determines the proper budget to help affected people, repair buildings and generally bring the storm-torn region back to normal.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The Un Ai Rak Khlai Khwam Nao (roughly, Love and Warmth at Winter's End) festival was initiated by His Majesty the King and is now running for the second time.

The fair, open to the public until Jan 19, has reportedly attracted hordes of tourists who prefer shops and shows organised under a traditional Thai theme.

"The King wants us to do our duty to help the people," Gen Prayut said.

Un Ai Rak Khlai Khwam Nao fair at the Royal Plaza began on Dec 9 and ends on Saturday (Jan 12).

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Massive clean-up in Hong Kong after typhoon brings trail of destruction
‘Catastrophic’ Florence buffets US east coast
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Dozens killed in Italy motorway bridge collapse ‘tragedy’
Hundreds missing in Laos after hydropower dam collapse
Residents get first look at town devastated by Australia bushfire
Thousands evacuate as California wildfires kill 10
Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress
Officials confirm floods 'worst on record'
Phuket Old Town on alert as Bang Yai canal threatens to breach its banks
‘Devastation’ in Florida Keys, Irma weakens
Hurricane Irma destroys ‘95%’ of French part of St Martin: official
Hundreds flee new earthquakes in Italy
Haiti death toll hits 473 as survivors plead for aid
At least 1.4 million need aid in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew: UN

 

Phuket community
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

lol...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Dunno off which cereal packet you got your legal advice. Sect 1336, Civil Commercial Code provides t...(Read More)

Bridging the gaping wealth chasm

If you bothered to read the article that is what is suggested....(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

... please, I, and I suspect many others, would like to know how you would "fix" it, any s...(Read More)

Phuket calls for donations for Pabuk victims

A good cause, to be sure. But, maybe less money should be spent buying submarines and spent, inste...(Read More)

Pabuk leaves trail of damage in wake

When they start in the usual flood areas to 'foot' electric poles in cement/concrete? Learni...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Seems mr MaAnn not doesn't understand thai law regarding beach access. Why is he hiding behind w...(Read More)

Bridging the gaping wealth chasm

Cash hand outs and welfare are not lifting the 'underprivileged' out of their poverty. Educa...(Read More)

Beer truck heading to Patong overturns, spills load

Mmm, beer, glarrggh....(Read More)

Dangerous driver, brakes blamed for pickup landing in Phuket jungle

"From there the pickup’s front wheels pitched up off the road as the vehicle tilted backwards...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
Thailand Yacht Show
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 