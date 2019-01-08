THAILAND: Revenue from the royally initiated winter fair running under the banner ’Un Ai Rak Khlai Khwam Nao’ will be allocated to support efforts to restore the damage dealt by Tropical Storm Pabuk in southern Thailand from Friday (4 Jan) to Sunday (6 Jan).

disastersweatherconstruction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 January 2019, 10:28AM

Students and soldiers hit the beaches together on Monday in Narathiwat province to clean up debris from Tropical Storm Pabuk. (Photo: AFP)

"His Majesty the King has told the government to use the revenue for the rehabilitation missions," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told storm and flood victims during his Monday visit to Pak Phanang, the hardest-hit district in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The King earlier gave villagers survival kits and provisions from khrua phraratchathan, a royally bestowed kitchen, over the weekend.

Pabuk made landfall in Pak Phanang on Friday afternoon, forcing several thousand villagers in Nakhon Si Thammarat and neighbouring provinces to evacuate and damaging public utilities, houses, hospitals, schools and fruit plantations.

A number of uprooted trees and fallen electricity poles became a common motif in many areas in the aftermath of the storm.

The King's latest form of assistance comes as the government assesses the damage and determines the proper budget to help affected people, repair buildings and generally bring the storm-torn region back to normal.

The Un Ai Rak Khlai Khwam Nao (roughly, Love and Warmth at Winter's End) festival was initiated by His Majesty the King and is now running for the second time.

The fair, open to the public until Jan 19, has reportedly attracted hordes of tourists who prefer shops and shows organised under a traditional Thai theme.

"The King wants us to do our duty to help the people," Gen Prayut said.

Un Ai Rak Khlai Khwam Nao fair at the Royal Plaza began on Dec 9 and ends on Saturday (Jan 12).

Read original story here.