PHUKET: Kathu Police yesterday arrested a man found carrying more than 1,400 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and more than 100 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) during a routine stop at a police checkpoint.

Wednesday 4 July 2018, 12:25PM

Nipon Duangchoo, 37, was acting suspiciously, said police, prompting them to search him. Photo: Kathu Police

The officers set up the checkpoint on Soi Bang Thong in Moo 6, Kathu, from 10:30am to 11:30am yesterday (July 3).

While carrying out their routine random checks, 37-year-old Nipon Duangchoo pulled up on his blue Honda Click, the officers reported.

Believing Nipon was acting suspiciously, the officers stopped and searched him and found 1,427 ya bah pills and 102.09g of ya ice, all nicely separated into equal-weight amounts in plastic bags, in his carry bag.

Police also found Nipon in possession of two 9mm bullets.

In their report police noted that Nipon confessed that he had been purchasing drugs from a man he named only as “Bangwa”.

He had bought drugs from Bangwa many times, always by making a phone call, he said.

Nipon said he last bought drugs from Bangwa on Saturday (July 1), and picked up the drugs – 2,000 ya bah pills and 100g of ya ice – from an arranged drop-off point: at a bin beside “the Phuket branch” of a Big C store.

Nipon said that bought ya bah at B50 per pill and ya ice at B100,000 per 100 grams, literally B1 per milligram.

He paid for Saturday’s delivery with a B300,000 transfer made through a mobile phone the same day.

Nipon said he had already sold some of the drugs by the time he was caught at the checkpoint.

Nipon was placed under arrest at 10:50am and taken to Kathu Police Station, where he was charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell and with illegal possession of ammunition.

Officers also reported another arrest resulting from a stop-and-search at the same checkpoint yesterday.

Kraisorn Sriwilai, 35, was arrested and later charged for drugs possession after they found him carrying 240mg of ya ice in his short’s pocket.

Kraisorn confessed that he brought drugs from his friend in Patong for B300, said police.