FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Routine checkpoint nets dealer with 1,400 meth pills, 100g of ice

PHUKET: Kathu Police yesterday arrested a man found carrying more than 1,400 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and more than 100 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) during a routine stop at a police checkpoint.

drugscrimepoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 4 July 2018, 12:25PM

Nipon Duangchoo, 37, was acting suspiciously, said police, prompting them to search him. Photo: Kathu Police

Nipon Duangchoo, 37, was acting suspiciously, said police, prompting them to search him. Photo: Kathu Police

The officers set up the checkpoint on Soi Bang Thong in Moo 6, Kathu, from 10:30am to 11:30am yesterday (July 3).

While carrying out their routine random checks, 37-year-old Nipon Duangchoo pulled up on his blue Honda Click, the officers reported.

Believing Nipon was acting suspiciously, the officers stopped and searched him and found 1,427 ya bah pills and 102.09g of ya ice, all nicely separated into equal-weight amounts in plastic bags, in his carry bag.

Police also found Nipon in possession of two 9mm bullets.

In their report police noted that Nipon confessed that he had been purchasing drugs from a man he named only as “Bangwa”.

He had bought drugs from Bangwa many times, always by making a phone call, he said.

Nipon said he last bought drugs from Bangwa on Saturday (July 1), and picked up the drugs – 2,000 ya bah pills and 100g of ya ice – from an arranged drop-off point: at a bin beside “the Phuket branch” of a Big C store.

QSI International School Phuket

Nipon said that bought ya bah at B50 per pill and ya ice at B100,000 per 100 grams, literally B1 per milligram.

He paid for Saturday’s delivery with a B300,000 transfer made through a mobile phone the same day.

Nipon said he had already sold some of the drugs by the time he was caught at the checkpoint.

Nipon was placed under arrest at 10:50am and taken to Kathu Police Station, where he was charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell and with illegal possession of ammunition.

Officers also reported another arrest resulting from a stop-and-search at the same checkpoint yesterday.

Kraisorn Sriwilai, 35, was arrested and later charged for drugs possession after they found him carrying 240mg of ya ice in his short’s pocket.

Kraisorn confessed that he brought drugs from his friend in Patong for B300, said police.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More foreigners rounded up for visa offences
Drugs worth B13bn to get torched
Submachine gun seized in ongoing Phuket anti-crime blitz
Heroin mules busted during police raids
Man nabbed with 15 ton drug precursor haul
Laotian woman arrested in Phuket with ya bah, ya ice
‘Ya bah’ worth B2.6bn found in truckload of office furniture
Drug mules caught at Krabi resort
Truck found abandoned with 1.4 tons ‘ya bah’
Myanmar drug woes to spur on peace deals
French cybercrime gang boss caught on Koh Samui
Billion baht drug haul seized from convoy in Bangkok
Nigerian arrested for cocaine
Social media drug network suspects arrested in Phuket
Teen caught with homemade gun in drug arrests near airport

 

Phuket community
Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

The Governor has the time of his life. Mics and cams on him. Tv moments of fame. But the day will c...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

Nice the kids after 9 days know they are found, and provided with elementary needs to live. Lights, ...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

Who the hell cares. It's a world effort by those showing compassion to those in dire need and a ...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

What, no lamp post to blame? And why only charged with damage to government property if 2 private...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

I wonder if the foreign divers will be given the credit, for finding these guys, already we see word...(Read More)

Massive fines considered for new doctors

Mhh, if that is going to happen why not the same for Governors and Vice Governors?...(Read More)

‘Phuket on heroin high alert,’ says Vice Governor

Wow, big words of a office official. And who is he bringing for that high alert? Police officers fro...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Rorri_2 is right. Problem is none of them will creep out of their local phuket bulb. Education is v...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

It were the foreign divers who met up with the football boys, not the thai....(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

Thai police on phuket are sloppy. Just put up their hand to stop a tourist to 'milk' is alre...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Pasqualino Barbasso
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Chattha
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 