Rotary Weekly Meeting - Organized by PP R. Jones

Start From: Tuesday 27 August 2019, 07:00PM to Tuesday 27 August 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Guest speaker at the Rotary Meeting August 27th will be Zac Underwood. He will be talking about the concept of the underwood Factory, HOME, but more importantly the ‘Art on a Helmet’ event at HOME, Kalim on September 14th with a Q&A. Please register via the website provided.