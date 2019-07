Rotary Weekly Meeting 23, July

Start From: Tuesday 23 July 2019, 07:00PM to Tuesday 23 July 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Rotary Weekly Meeting organized by PP Best, meet at Millennium Hotel in Jungceylon, Rat-U-Thit Road Patong Beach. The meeting starts from 7 pm to 9 pm on 23, July. There will be a speech about a great adventurous trip on that night. Dress code: Members shall be dressed appropriately in a manner that shows their respect for the club and its members. Visitors please register for the event via the website provided.