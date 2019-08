Rotary Weekly Meeting, 20 August

Life Hacks to a healthier You! Get a little fitter every day with these "life hacks" from Darren Blakeley. Learn why certain foods will always result in weight gain while others won't. Hear about the latest research on rest and exercise to keep you fitter, leaner and stronger the older you get! Register via the link provided Dress-Code: Members shall be dressed appropriately in a manner that shows their respect for the club and its members.