Rotary Weekly Meeting, 13 August

Start From: Tuesday 13 August 2019, 07:00PM to Tuesday 13 August 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Weekly Meeting on the upcoming Tuesday is organized by David Arell at Millennium Resort Patong Phuket. The Speaker for 13 August will be a former member of RCoPB, Mr. Florian Hallermann. Dress-Code: Members shall be dressed appropriately in a manner that shows their respect for the club and its members. Register via the link provided