Rotary Monthly Dinner Meeting

Start From: Tuesday 4 June 2019, 05:00PM to Tuesday 4 June 2019, 07:00PM

Our last dinner-out in this Rotary year brings us to a new restaurant in Kamala. The Euro Cafe, formerly known as Taste, under new Dutch management. Please register and choose your menu by adding selection into the comments. If not Western, just mention Thai food. Starter - Cazpacho or Smoked salmon salad. Main - Pork Tenderloins or Baked salmon with tagliatelle. Desert - Chocolate mousse + vanilla ice cream or Dutch apple pie + vanilla ice cream. 500.00 THB per person. Register - https://rotarypatong.org/event/dinner-out-june-2019/